Watch: Terence Crawford defeats Viktor Postol to unify two light welterweight titles

Top Rank Boxing released a free fight video, when on this day four years ago (July 23, 2016) Terence Crawford scored a unanimous decision against Viktor Postol to retain WBO and claim WBC light welterweight titles, consequently unifying the belts, and earn a vacant The Ring strap. On the way to the win at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which was the first appearance at this venue to both then 28-fight undefeated competitors, “Bud” scored a pair of knockdowns in Round 5. You can watch the full bout up top.