BRAVE CF 38: Former champion and title contenders return for second Sweden show

BRAVE Combat Federation is set to host three straight shows in Sweden starting on August 1st with BRAVE CF 37. One week later, the fastest-growing MMA promotion in the world will host BRAVE CF 38 in association with Bulldog Fight Night (BFN) and the organization has released its full fight card for the event, which will be headlined by a showdown between top Welterweights Abdoul Abdouraguimov and Carl Booth.

Former BRAVE CF Welterweight world champion “The Conqueror” Abdouraguimov is looking to bounce back after losing his title to Jarrah Al-Selawe, while “The Bomber” wants to get another title shot on the back of two straight wins under the BRAVE CF banner. The Englishman Booth was part of the first-ever Welterweight title fight but ended up on the losing side of a decision against Carlston Harris and is 1-1 against reigning champ Al-Selawe.

Also set for the fight card is the debut of Mario Saeed. “Rudeboy” will put a four-fight winning streak on the line against undefeated Benoit Saint-Denis, who just won the biggest fight of his career against Ivica Truscek at BRAVE CF 34, last January in Slovenia.

The stacked fight card will also feature a Bantamweight bout with Tariq Ismail hoping to get closer to a title shot against Bernando Sopai, as well as a Super Lightweight fight between BRAVE CF veterans Issa Isakov and Djamil Chan.

Rounding up the BRAVE CF 38 fight card is a quick turnaround for Malin Hermansson. After winning her BRAVE CF debut in Romania last Monday, she demanded a spot in one of the Sweden cards, and her wish has been granted: she takes on Elin Öberg in the main card.

BRAVE CF 38 fight card

Welterweight: Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs Carl Booth

Super Lightweight: Benoit St. Denis vs Mario Saeed

Bantamweight: Bernando Sopai vs Tariq Ismail

Super Lightweight: Issa Isakov vs Djamil Chan

Flyweight: Malin Hermansson vs Elin Öberg