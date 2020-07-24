Search
Watch: Ortiz Jr vs Vargas official weigh-ins and faceoffs

The fighters stepped on the scales and came face to face ahead of their respective boxing bouts at the Golden Boy fight card live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio on July 24 (July 25 AEST/AWST). In the main event Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0, 15 KO) defends his WBA ‘Gold’ welterweight title against Samuel Vargas (31-5-2, 14 KO). In the co-main event Hector Tanajara Jr. (19-0, 5 KOs) faces Mercito Gesta (32-3-3, 17 KO) at lightweight. You can watch the video of weigh-ins and faceoffs up top.

