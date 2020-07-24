UFC Fight Island 3: Get to know Khamzat Chimaev, Marina Rodriguez and Mike Grundy (video)

Ahead of UFC Fight Island 3, topped by Robert Whittaker up against Darren Till in a five-round middleweight encounter this Sunday, July 26 (AEST) on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the promotion released a compilation video, featuring a trio of “Fighters You Should Know” (watch up top). The list includes Khamzat Chimaev, who faces Rhys McKee at welterweight, Marina Rodriguez, who takes on Carla Esparza at women’s strawweight, and Mike Grundy, who squares off against Movsar Evloev at featherweight. The full fight card can be found here.