Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Samuel Vargas weigh-in start time and how to watch

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0, 15 KO) defends his WBA ‘Gold’ welterweight title against Samuel Vargas (31-5-2, 14 KO) this coming Friday, July 24. The twelve-round contest headlines the Golden Boy fight card live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio.

In the co-main event Undefeated Hector Tanajara_Jr. (19-0, 5 KOs) faces Mercito Gesta (32-3-3, 17 KO). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at lightweight.

A day before the fight show the athletes will step on the scales to make it official.

The Ortiz Jr. vs Vargas official weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for July 23 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. Boxing fans can watch the live stream on the Golden Boy channel on YouTube and page on Facebook, as well as on DAZN.

The weigh-in results will follow.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Samuel Vargas – 12 rounds, welterweight

Hector Tanajara Jr. vs. Mercito Gesta – 10 rounds, lightweight