Search
Results

Bellator 242 results, Bandejas vs Pettis

Parviz Iskenderov
Bellator 242: Bandejas vs Pettis

Ricky Bandejas (13-3) and Sergio Pettis (19-5) square off in a bantamweight title eliminator, battling it out in the headliner of Bellator 242. The event resumes live MMA action on Paramount Network from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on July 24 (July 25 AEST/AWST).

Advertisements

In the co-main event Jason Jackson and Jordan Mein do battle at welterweight.

Get the Bellator 242 results below.

Bellator 242 results

Main Card

  • Sergio Pettis def. Ricky Bandejas by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
  • Jason Jackson def. Jordan Mein by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
  • Jay Jay Wilson def. Tywan Claxton by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Aaron Pico def. Solo Hatley Jr. by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:10)

Preliminary Card

  • Mark Lemminger def. Jake Smith by TKO (strikes, R2 at 4:46)
  • Raufeon Stots def. Cass Bell by submission (rear-naked choke, R3 at 1:24)
  • Ras Hylton def. Rudy Schaffroth by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResults

Add a comment

Related

Bellator 242: Pettis vs Bandejas full event photo report

Photos Newswire - 0
Enjoy the photos from the seven-fight Bellator 244 card at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, that resumed live MMA action on...
Read more

Bellator MMA unveils slate of upcoming event dates at Mohegan Sun Arena

Press Release Newswire - 0
Bellator is pleased to announce multiple upcoming events set to take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., including Bellator 243 on Friday,...
Read more

Bellator 242: Bandejas vs Pettis weigh-in faceoffs

Photos Newswire - 0
Check out the photos of faceoffs from the official weigh-in ceremony for Bellator 242: Bandejas vs Pettis (results here). MMA event airs...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Preview UFC Fight Island 3: Whittaker vs Till with Daniel Cormier (video)

Newswire - 0
Former middleweight champion and ranked No.1 Robert Whittaker (20-5) squares off against ranked No.5 Darren Till (18-2-1) in the headliner of UFC Fight Island...
Read more
Photos

Bellator 242: Pettis vs Bandejas full event photo report

Newswire - 0
Enjoy the photos from the seven-fight Bellator 244 card at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, that resumed live MMA action on...
Read more
Results

RECORD BREAKING: Seniesa Estrada KO’s Miranda Adkins in 7 seconds (video)

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Seniesa Estrada secured, what appears to be, the fastest KO in boxing history when she dropped Miranda Adkins in seven seconds. The contest was...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Preview UFC Fight Island 3: Whittaker vs Till with Daniel Cormier (video)

Newswire - 0
Former middleweight champion and ranked No.1 Robert Whittaker (20-5) squares off against ranked No.5 Darren Till (18-2-1) in the headliner of UFC Fight Island...
Read more
Photos

Bellator 242: Pettis vs Bandejas full event photo report

Newswire - 0
Enjoy the photos from the seven-fight Bellator 244 card at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, that resumed live MMA action on...
Read more
Results

RECORD BREAKING: Seniesa Estrada KO’s Miranda Adkins in 7 seconds (video)

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Seniesa Estrada secured, what appears to be, the fastest KO in boxing history when she dropped Miranda Adkins in seven seconds. The contest was...
Read more
Results

Bellator 242 results, Bandejas vs Pettis

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Ricky Bandejas (13-3) and Sergio Pettis (19-5) square off in a bantamweight title eliminator, battling it out in the headliner of Bellator 242. The...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till weigh-in video

Newswire - 0
Ahead of UFC Fight Island 3, topped by Robert Whittaker up against Darren Till, the competitors stepped on the scales to make...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

July 18, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

MMA

ONE: No Surrender

July 31, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Island 2 results: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 2 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 30 or UFC Fight Night 172) features twelve bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097