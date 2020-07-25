Bellator 242 results, Bandejas vs Pettis

Ricky Bandejas (13-3) and Sergio Pettis (19-5) square off in a bantamweight title eliminator, battling it out in the headliner of Bellator 242. The event resumes live MMA action on Paramount Network from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on July 24 (July 25 AEST/AWST).

In the co-main event Jason Jackson and Jordan Mein do battle at welterweight.

Get the Bellator 242 results below.

Bellator 242 results

Main Card

Sergio Pettis def. Ricky Bandejas by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jason Jackson def. Jordan Mein by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jay Jay Wilson def. Tywan Claxton by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)

Aaron Pico def. Solo Hatley Jr. by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:10)

Preliminary Card

Mark Lemminger def. Jake Smith by TKO (strikes, R2 at 4:46)

Raufeon Stots def. Cass Bell by submission (rear-naked choke, R3 at 1:24)

Ras Hylton def. Rudy Schaffroth by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)