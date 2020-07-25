Search
Press Release

Bellator MMA unveils slate of upcoming event dates at Mohegan Sun Arena

Newswire
Bellator 243: Chandler vs. Henderson 2
Bellator 243: Chandler vs. Henderson 2

Chandler vs. Henderson 2 headlines Bellator 243 on August 7 on Paramount Network and DAZN

Bellator is pleased to announce multiple upcoming events set to take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., including Bellator 243 on Friday, Aug. 7, Bellator 244 on Friday, Aug. 21 and Bellator 245 on Friday, Sept. 11.

Advertisements

Bellator 243 sees former world champions Michael Chandler (20-5) and Benson Henderson (28-8) face off once again inside the Bellator cage nearly four years after their first unforgettable meeting. The highly anticipated lightweight main event rematch airs live Friday, Aug. 7 on Paramount Network and DAZN at 10 p.m. ET from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the card’s co-main event, perennial heavyweight contender Matt Mitrione (13-7, 1 NC) will take on the hard-hitting Timothy Johnson (13-6) in an exciting matchup that will likely not go to the judges’ scorecards.

Bellator 243: Chandler vs. Henderson 2 airs live on Paramount Network and DAZN on Friday, August 7 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. The event will also air live on Sky Sports in the UK. Preliminary action will stream on Bellator MMA’s YouTube channel.

Making his 23rd promotional appearance for Bellator, “Iron” Michael Chandler will have the opportunity to silence his critics and prove that his November 19, 2016 split decision-win over Henderson was no fluke. Following victories in each of his first 12 professional bouts, highlighted by his first Bellator lightweight world title win and a pair of successful title defenses, the High Ridge, Missouri-native quickly made a name for himself in a stacked 155-pound class. The 34-year-old would eventually go on to collect a promotional record three lightweight title reigns that included three successful title defenses. Having won three of his previous five career rematches, including a pair of lightweight world title victories over Patricky Pitbull and Brent Primus, the 2009 NCAA Division I All-American wrestler at the University of Missouri will look to add to that total and remind everyone what the former champion is capable of.

Fighting out of Glendale, Ariz., “Smooth” will once again have a shot at revenge with his longtime rival Chandler, following multiple attempts to schedule the fight over the past year. The highly anticipated rematch was originally slated to take place on New Year’s Eve at Rizin.20 in Japan, before Henderson was forced to withdraw due to an injury suffered during training. A few months later, the two former lightweight world champions were set to face off in the main event of Bellator’s return to the Windy City on June 6, before the global pandemic led to yet another postponement. Now, the MMA Lab-product will look to settle the score and collect his fifth consecutive victory en route to a final push at Bellator’s 155-pound strap. With half of his 28 career wins coming by way of knockout or submission, the 36-year-old former UFC and WEC lightweight world champion will aim to put all doubts to rest and finish his nemesis in emphatic fashion on August 7.

After initially being scheduled to face Ronny Markes at Bellator 241 in March prior to the pandemic, Matt Mitrione is now slated to meet Johnson, a competitor who also prefers to keep the fight upright. Prior to his MMA career, the 41-year old Illinois-native was a standout defensive end at Purdue University who subsequently earned his way into the NFL, playing six seasons as a member of the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. He ultimately found his way into MMA where he became the high-level competitor he is today, defeating the likes of the late Kimbo Slice, Derrick Lewis, Roy Nelson and Fedor Emelianenko.

A heavy betting underdog coming into his last matchup with Tyrell Fortune at Bellator 239, Timothy Johnson shocked many when he finished the undefeated competitor five years his junior via highlight reel-knockout in the opening frame. The win was the first for the Xtreme Couture-fighter inside the Bellator cage, who signed with the promotion in 2018 following seven outings in the UFC. With an impressive finishing mark of 10 stoppages in his 13 wins as a professional, Johnson will be looking to deliver another impressive outing when he returns to action next month.

Bellator 243 fight card

  • Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson
  • Matt Mitrione vs. Timothy Johnson
Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAPress Release

Add a comment

Related

Bellator 242: Bandejas vs Pettis weigh-in faceoffs

Photos Newswire - 0
Check out the photos of faceoffs from the official weigh-in ceremony for Bellator 242: Bandejas vs Pettis (results here). MMA event airs...
Read more

Bellator 242 weigh-in results, one fighter heavy

MMA Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Bellator 242 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, resuming live MMA action on Paramount Network on July 24 (July 25 AEST/AWST)....
Read more

Bellator 242 weigh-in live stream video, date and start time

MMA Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Live MMA action on Paramount Network resumes on July 24 (ET/CT/PT) with Bellator 242 taking place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

BEACH FACEOFF: Whittaker and Till meets inside the Octagon ahead of UFC Fight Island 3 (video)

Newswire - 0
Anticipating this coming weekend's showdown in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 3 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi (date and...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 242 weigh-in results, one fighter heavy

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Bellator 242 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, resuming live MMA action on Paramount Network on July 24 (July 25 AEST/AWST)....
Read more
UFC

UFC Australia and New Zealand: Watch some of the best moments from the last decade

Newswire - 0
This year Ultimate Fighting Championship celebrates 10 years from the date when its very first event was produced Down Under, UFC 110 in Sydney....
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Press Release

BRAVE CF 36 fight card: Stoute and ‘Magic Man’ get new opponents

Newswire - 0
BRAVE Combat Federation's second straight show in as many weeks has two changes made to its fight card due to travel restrictions regarding the...
Read more
Boxing

HIGHLIGHT: Watch the best of Top Rank Boxing Summer Series on ESPN

Newswire - 0
Enjoy the highlight covering the first run of Top Rank boxing events on ESPN, held inside the MGM Grand "Bubble". The video features some...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch: Rob Kaman suffers shin injury in 1996 K-1 fight in Japan

Newswire - 0
GLORY Kickboxing released a new rare video featuring Rob Kaman in his pre-last fight back in 1996. Battling it out at "K-1 Hercules '96"...
Read more
Boxing

Watch: Could Canelo fight Charlo this September, fans or no fans, legacy

Newswire - 0
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is expected to be back inside the squared circle in September. The name of his opponent is yet to be determined....
Read more
UFC

BEACH FACEOFF: Whittaker and Till meets inside the Octagon ahead of UFC Fight Island 3 (video)

Newswire - 0
Anticipating this coming weekend's showdown in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 3 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi (date and...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

July 18, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

MMA

ONE: No Surrender

July 31, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Island 2 results: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 2 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 30 or UFC Fight Night 172) features twelve bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097