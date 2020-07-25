Search
BRAVE CF 36 fight card: Stoute and 'Magic Man' get new opponents

Newswire
BRAVE CF 36 fight card
BRAVE CF 36 fight card

BRAVE Combat Federation’s second straight show in as many weeks has two changes made to its fight card due to travel restrictions regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. In the main event of BRAVE CF 36, which is set to take place in Bucharest, Romania, this Monday, July 27th, Todd Stoute will now face Cristian Constantinov. In the main card, Maciej Gierszewski has a new opponent as Sahil Siraj makes way for Florin Pirtea.

Stoute was set to take on veteran Amílcar Alves in the main event of BRAVE CF 36, but the Brazilian will no longer be able to fly into Romania due to travel restrictions. He will be replaced by experienced kickboxer Cristian Constantinov, who steps up at a Catchweight of 104 kg to make his MMA debut.

A similar case has changed the opponent for “Magic Man” Maciej Gierszewski, who was supposed to face Sahil Siraj. He will now take on Florin Pirtea in a 72kg Catchweight bout. Florin has fought for BRAVE CF’s first show in Romania in partnership with RXF and has been recruited for his second bout, this time on short notice.

The rest of the card remains unchanged as BRAVE CF gears up for its second event of the European Invasion, which will have five shows in five weeks, with the first two taking place in Romania and the last three being hosted in Sweden.

BRAVE CF 36 will feature five fights and some of the best prospects in the continent, with four undefeated fighters to taste action: Ion Surdu, Mochamed Machaev, Bilal Tipsaev, and Matiss Zaharovs.

BRAVE CF 36 fight card

  • Catchweight (104 kg): Cristian Constantinov vs Todd Stoute
  • Welterweight: Ion Surdu vs Kevin Ruart
  • Catchweight (72 kg): Maciej Gierszewski vs Florin Pirtea
  • Featherweight: Ciprian Maris vs Mochamed Machaev
  • Bantamweight: Matiss Zaharovs vs Bilal Tipsaev
