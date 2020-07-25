Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight set for September live on PPV

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr faceoff inside the squared circle. The date and place of an exhibition match is scheduled for September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California (Sept. 13 in Australia). The pair is set to go head to head during eight rounds of “The Sweet Science”, battling it out live on pay-per-view on Triller.

“Iron Mike” was last seen inside the ring as a professional boxer in June 2005, when he was 38. At the age of 54, former undisputed heavyweight world champion, and the youngest boxer in history to lift world title, is looking to raise money for homeless and drug-addicted.

Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) announced his return to action earlier this year. A number of names have since emerged, aspiring to share the boxing ring with “Iron Mike”. This includes Evander Holyfield, who also announced his comeback, and was looking to face his old foe for the third time.

Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) is a former multi-division champion of the world. The 51-year-old fighter last threw punches only a couple of years back, in February 2018.

“It’s because I can do it. And I believe other people believe they can do it too,” Mike Tyson said in an interview with ESPN. “Just because we are 54, it doesn’t mean that we have to start a new career and our lives are totally over. Not when you feel as beautiful as I do, and I’m sure that other people feel the same way.

“I never took that many punches. After the last fight I had, I left and I lived my life, and I’ve been through some experiences, and now I’m back here. I feel like I took better care of my body and my state of mind than most of the fighters before me that retired and came back.”

According to a press release, leading up to the fight, Triller will also show a 10-part docuseries.