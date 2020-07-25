Search
Results

RECORD BREAKING: Seniesa Estrada KO’s Miranda Adkins in 7 seconds (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Seniesa Estrada secured, what appears to be, the fastest KO in boxing history when she dropped Miranda Adkins in seven seconds. The contest was featured on Ortiz Jr vs Vargas fight card live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio on July 25 (AEST).

Advertisements

Estrada went forward from the bell delivering right to the body followed by left hook. She topped it up with another right to the body and left hook, followed by straight right and left hook. And it was all over.

You can watch the full fight video below.

With the win Seniesa Estrada remained undefeated and updated her record to 19-0, 8 KOs. She also retained her WBC ‘Silver’ light flyweight belt.

Miranda Adkins dropped to 5-1, 5 KOs, suffering the first defeat in her career.

The headliner of the night saw Vergil Ortiz Jr scoring a unanimous decision against Samuel Vargas to retain his WBA ‘Gold’ welterweight title.

The full fight results from the event can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Samuel Vargas results

Results Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Vergil Ortiz Jr makes the second defense of his WBA 'Gold" welterweight title against Samuel Vargas in the headliner of Golden Boy Boxing fight...
Read more

Ortiz Jr. vs Vargas weigh-in results, title fight official after champion weighs-in with towel

Boxing Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The WBA 'Gold' welterweight title is on the line when Vergil Ortiz Jr. makes the second defense of his belt against Samuel Vargas. The...
Read more

Watch: Could Canelo fight Charlo this September, fans or no fans, legacy

Boxing Newswire - 0
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is expected to be back inside the squared circle in September. The name of his opponent is yet to be determined....
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Preview UFC Fight Island 3: Whittaker vs Till with Daniel Cormier (video)

Newswire - 0
Former middleweight champion and ranked No.1 Robert Whittaker (20-5) squares off against ranked No.5 Darren Till (18-2-1) in the headliner of UFC Fight Island...
Read more
Photos

Bellator 242: Pettis vs Bandejas full event photo report

Newswire - 0
Enjoy the photos from the seven-fight Bellator 244 card at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, that resumed live MMA action on...
Read more
Results

RECORD BREAKING: Seniesa Estrada KO’s Miranda Adkins in 7 seconds (video)

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Seniesa Estrada secured, what appears to be, the fastest KO in boxing history when she dropped Miranda Adkins in seven seconds. The contest was...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Preview UFC Fight Island 3: Whittaker vs Till with Daniel Cormier (video)

Newswire - 0
Former middleweight champion and ranked No.1 Robert Whittaker (20-5) squares off against ranked No.5 Darren Till (18-2-1) in the headliner of UFC Fight Island...
Read more
Photos

Bellator 242: Pettis vs Bandejas full event photo report

Newswire - 0
Enjoy the photos from the seven-fight Bellator 244 card at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, that resumed live MMA action on...
Read more
Results

RECORD BREAKING: Seniesa Estrada KO’s Miranda Adkins in 7 seconds (video)

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Seniesa Estrada secured, what appears to be, the fastest KO in boxing history when she dropped Miranda Adkins in seven seconds. The contest was...
Read more
Results

Bellator 242 results, Bandejas vs Pettis

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Ricky Bandejas (13-3) and Sergio Pettis (19-5) square off in a bantamweight title eliminator, battling it out in the headliner of Bellator 242. The...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till weigh-in video

Newswire - 0
Ahead of UFC Fight Island 3, topped by Robert Whittaker up against Darren Till, the competitors stepped on the scales to make...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

July 18, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

MMA

ONE: No Surrender

July 31, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Island 2 results: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 2 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 30 or UFC Fight Night 172) features twelve bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097