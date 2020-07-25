RECORD BREAKING: Seniesa Estrada KO’s Miranda Adkins in 7 seconds (video)

Seniesa Estrada secured, what appears to be, the fastest KO in boxing history when she dropped Miranda Adkins in seven seconds. The contest was featured on Ortiz Jr vs Vargas fight card live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio on July 25 (AEST).

Advertisements

Estrada went forward from the bell delivering right to the body followed by left hook. She topped it up with another right to the body and left hook, followed by straight right and left hook. And it was all over.

You can watch the full fight video below.

With the win Seniesa Estrada remained undefeated and updated her record to 19-0, 8 KOs. She also retained her WBC ‘Silver’ light flyweight belt.

Miranda Adkins dropped to 5-1, 5 KOs, suffering the first defeat in her career.

The headliner of the night saw Vergil Ortiz Jr scoring a unanimous decision against Samuel Vargas to retain his WBA ‘Gold’ welterweight title.

The full fight results from the event can be found here.