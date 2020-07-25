Search
SuperKombat presenter Francisca releases ‘Champion’ song under new stage name Ciska

Ciska - Champion (Official Music Video) feat. LiToo

Super Kombat’s exotic gala presenter Francisca Andreea Dulceanu releases her first song under a new stage name Ciska. The song is titled “Champion”, being a true summer latino anthem that is a perfect fit for workout, gym sessions, as well as parties and clubs.

The young singer has a history in music, entertainment and sport. In 2015 she had the opportunity to work with Eduard Irimia, CEO of SuperKombat Fighting Championship, and became the official ring announcer for the galas inside the circuit. The events have been broadcasted throughout the world, including CBS Sports Network in the United States.

“It was a great opportunity for me to be part of it,” Ciska said. “I immediately connected with everything that SuperKombat stands for: adrenaline, power, passion. I felt amazing having the opportunity to witness how a true champion’s mentality is like. It inspired me in such a way that I redefined everything about myself and now I’m releasing my first song that relates to what I’ve witnessed in the ring. I’m on my way to becoming a champion myself and I already got positive responses from multiple fighters that they’ll support me on this beautiful road that I’ve chosen.”

The song will be promoted alongside multiple sport personalities from the fighting area, being part of a motivational campaign #WhyImAChampion, where everyone involved can share their definition of a champion.

“Champion” is an ambitious project that will conquer the dance-floors around the world with its vibe. It’s motivational yet sexy, strong yet emotional and it defines the only mindset that counts – winning like a champion.

