UFC Fight Island 3 start time in the US, Australia, schedule and how to watch live

UFC Fight Island 3 is the final event of four-show schedule held at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi UAE in July. In the main event former 185-pound champion and current No.1 contender Robert Whittaker (21-5-0) faces ranked No.5 middleweight Darren Till (18-2-1) in a five-round matchup.

Advertisements

In the co-main event former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (26-11-1) faces off Rogerio Nogueira (23-9-0) in a trilogy fight. Also on the main card former three-time light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson (18-6-0) goes up in weight class to take on former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum (23-9-1).

The full UFC Fight Island 3 card, comprising 15 matchups can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till schedule in the United States

UFC Fight Island 3 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, July 25 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The main card is set for 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ (English + Spanish; Spanish exclusively on ESPN+).

The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.

Friday, July 24

12pm ET / 9am PT

ESPN+

Pre-Show

5pm ET / 2pm PT

ESPN2

UFC Live

Saturday, July 25

5pm ET / 2pm PT

ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Preliminary Card

8pm ET / 5pm PT

ESPN and ESPN+ (English + Spanish; Spanish exclusively on ESPN+)

Main Card

Advertisements

11pm ET / 8pm PT

ESPN+

Post-Show

UFC Fight Island 3 Australia time and how to watch

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till live on Fight Pass on Sunday, July 26. The action begins on the preliminary card starting at 7am AEST / 5am AWST. The main card follows at 10am AEST / 8am AWST.

Fight Card

UFC Fight Island 3 card features a total of 15 bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Mauricio Rua vs. Antônio Rogerio Nogueira

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee

Preliminary Card

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert

Nicolas Dalby vs. Jesse Ronson

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Tanner Boser vs. Raphael Pessoa

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Ramazan Emeev vs. Niklas Stolze

Nathaniel Wood vs. John Castaneda