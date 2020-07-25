UFC Fight Island 3 start time in the US, Australia, schedule and how to watch live

UFC Fight Island 3 is the final event of four-show schedule held at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi UAE in July. In the main event former 185-pound champion and current No.1 contender Robert Whittaker (21-5-0) faces ranked No.5 middleweight Darren Till (18-2-1) in a five-round matchup.
In the co-main event former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (26-11-1) faces off Rogerio Nogueira (23-9-0) in a trilogy fight. Also on the main card former three-time light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson (18-6-0) goes up in weight class to take on former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum (23-9-1).
The full UFC Fight Island 3 card, comprising 15 matchups can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till schedule in the United States
UFC Fight Island 3 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, July 25 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The main card is set for 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ (English + Spanish; Spanish exclusively on ESPN+).
The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.
Friday, July 24
12pm ET / 9am PT
ESPN+
Pre-Show
5pm ET / 2pm PT
ESPN2
UFC Live
Saturday, July 25
5pm ET / 2pm PT
ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Preliminary Card
8pm ET / 5pm PT
ESPN and ESPN+ (English + Spanish; Spanish exclusively on ESPN+)
Main Card
11pm ET / 8pm PT
ESPN+
Post-Show
UFC Fight Island 3 Australia time and how to watch
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till live on Fight Pass on Sunday, July 26. The action begins on the preliminary card starting at 7am AEST / 5am AWST. The main card follows at 10am AEST / 8am AWST.
Fight Card
UFC Fight Island 3 card features a total of 15 bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.
Main Card
- Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till
- Mauricio Rua vs. Antônio Rogerio Nogueira
- Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
- Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov
- Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee
Preliminary Card
- Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert
- Nicolas Dalby vs. Jesse Ronson
- Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
- Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
- Tanner Boser vs. Raphael Pessoa
- Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Ramazan Emeev vs. Niklas Stolze
- Nathaniel Wood vs. John Castaneda