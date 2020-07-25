Search
UFC Fight Island 3 start time in the US, Australia, schedule and how to watch live

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night Whittaker vs Till
UFC Fight Night Whittaker vs Till

UFC Fight Island 3 is the final event of four-show schedule held at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi UAE in July. In the main event former 185-pound champion and current No.1 contender Robert Whittaker (21-5-0) faces ranked No.5 middleweight Darren Till (18-2-1) in a five-round matchup.

In the co-main event former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (26-11-1) faces off Rogerio Nogueira (23-9-0) in a trilogy fight. Also on the main card former three-time light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson (18-6-0) goes up in weight class to take on former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum (23-9-1).

The full UFC Fight Island 3 card, comprising 15 matchups can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till schedule in the United States

UFC Fight Island 3 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, July 25 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The main card is set for 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ (English + Spanish; Spanish exclusively on ESPN+).

The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.

Friday, July 24

12pm ET / 9am PT
ESPN+
Pre-Show

5pm ET / 2pm PT
ESPN2
UFC Live

Saturday, July 25

5pm ET / 2pm PT
ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Preliminary Card

8pm ET / 5pm PT
ESPN and ESPN+ (English + Spanish; Spanish exclusively on ESPN+)
Main Card

11pm ET / 8pm PT
ESPN+
Post-Show

UFC Fight Island 3 Australia time and how to watch

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till live on Fight Pass on Sunday, July 26. The action begins on the preliminary card starting at 7am AEST / 5am AWST. The main card follows at 10am AEST / 8am AWST.

Fight Card

UFC Fight Island 3 card features a total of 15 bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.
Main Card

  • Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till
  • Mauricio Rua vs. Antônio Rogerio Nogueira
  • Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
  • Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
  • Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov
  • Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
  • Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee

Preliminary Card

  • Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert
  • Nicolas Dalby vs. Jesse Ronson
  • Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
  • Tanner Boser vs. Raphael Pessoa
  • Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
  • Ramazan Emeev vs. Niklas Stolze
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. John Castaneda
