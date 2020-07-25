Search
UFC Fight Island 3 weigh-in results, one fighter heavy

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker weighs-in / Pic: Benjamin Cooke / Throwdown Photography

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till. The event takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on July 25 (July 26 AEST/AWST).

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (21-5-0) and Darren Till (18-2-1) both tipped the scales at 186 for their five-round main event bout. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (26-11-1) and Rogerio Nogueira (23-9-0) both weighed-in at 206 for their trilogy fight that serves as the co-main event.

Francisco Trinaldo missed lightweight limit, showing 160 for his feature bout on the preliminary card against Jai Herbert, who was 156. He forfeits 30 percent of his purse and the bout proceeds at catchweight.

The full UFC Fight Island 3 card and weigh-in results can be found below. The event start time in the US and Australia can be found here.

UFC Fight Island 3 card

Main Card

  • Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Darren Till (186)
  • Mauricio Rua (206) vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (206)
  • Fabricio Werdum (242) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (240)
  • Carla Esparza (116) vs. Marina Rodriguez (115.5)
  • Paul Craig (206) vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206)
  • Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Peter Sobotta (171)
  • Khamzat Chimaev (171) vs. Rhys McKee (170.5)

Preliminary Card

  • Francisco Trinaldo (160)* vs. Jai Herbert (156)
  • Nicolas Dalby (171) vs. Jesse Ronson (171)
  • Tom Aspinall (248) vs. Jake Collier (264)
  • Movsar Evloev (146) vs. Mike Grundy (146)
  • Tanner Boser (235) vs. Raphael Pessoa (264)
  • Bethe Correia (136) vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)
  • Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Niklas Stolze (170.5)
  • Nathaniel Wood (136) vs. John Castaneda (136)

*Missed weight.

