Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Samuel Vargas results, full fight card, start time and how to watch live stream

Parviz Iskenderov
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Samuel Vargas
Vergil Ortiz Jr and Samuel Vargas faceoff at the weigh-ins / Pic: Golden Boy Boxing Facebook

Vergil Ortiz Jr makes the second defense of his WBA ‘Gold” welterweight title against Samuel Vargas in the headliner of Golden Boy Boxing fight card live on DAZN. The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout takes place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio.

In the co-main event Shane Mosley Jr and Jeremy Ramos meet in an eight-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Seniesa Estrada defends her WBA ‘Silver’ light flyweight belt against Miranda Adkins in an eight-round women’s boxing contest.

How to watch Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Samuel Vargas live stream

Boxing fans can watch Ortiz Jr vs Vargas live stream on DAZN. The date and start time in the United States is set for Friday, July 24 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The main event fighters step inside the boxing ring at approximately 11:30pm ET / 8:30pm PT.

In Australia the schedule converts to Saturday, July 25 starting at 10am AEST / 8am AWST. The headline-bout starts at around 1:30pm AEST / 11:30am AWST.

Ortiz Jr vs Vargas results

The Ortiz Jr vs. Vargas fight card comprises a total of five matchups (weigh-in results here). The complete lineup can be found below.

Stay tuned with fight results.

  • Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Samuel Vargas – 12 rounds, welterweight
  • Shane Mosley Jr. vs. Jeremy Ramos – 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Seniesa Estrada vs. Miranda Adkins – 8 round, light flyweight
  • Hector Valdez vs. Josue Morales – 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Evan Sanchez vs. Issouf Kinda – 6 round, welterweight
