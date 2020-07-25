Ortiz Jr. vs Vargas weigh-in results, title fight official after champion weighs-in with towel

The WBA ‘Gold’ welterweight title is on the line when Vergil Ortiz Jr. makes the second defense of his belt against Samuel Vargas. The contest headlines the five-fight Golden Boy Boxing card live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio on July 24 (July 25 AEST/AWST).

At the official weigh-in ceremony, conducted a day before the fight show, the challenger tipped the scales at 146.6. The champion initially weighed-in at 147.2. After taking the shorts off, being covered by the towel, he showed 147 on the dot, consequently making the title fight official. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Shane Mosley Jr. and Jeremy Ramos came in at 159.4 and 160, respectively, for their 8 rounds middleweight matchup. In addition, the defending WBC ‘Silver’ light flyweight champion Seniesa Estrada showed 107.8, while challenger Miranda Adkins was 106.8, for their 8 round women’s boxing showdown.

The video of weigh-ins and faceoffs can be found here. The full lineup and weigh-in results can be found below.

Ortiz Jr vs Vargas fight card

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (147) vs. Samuel Vargas (146.6)

Shane Mosley Jr. (159.4) vs. Jeremy Ramos (160)

Seniesa Estrada (107.8) vs. Miranda Adkins (106.8)

Hector Valdez (121.6) vs. Josue Morales (120.6)

Evan Sanchez (147) vs. Issouf Kinda (144.6)