Ahead of its return to live action on July 31 in Bangkok, ONE Championship released a highlight reel featuring as many as 50 knockouts in kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai. The 20-minute video compiles some of the best moments of impact from the previous events, including Alain Ngalani’s spinning heel kick KO against Mahmoud Hassan, Martin Nguyen’s one-punch stoppage of Marat Gafurov, Rodtang’s knockout win against Jonathan Haggerty, and much more. Watch it for yourself up top.