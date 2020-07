Live MMA action on Paramount Network resumed with the return of Bellator 242, featuring Sergio Pettisup against Ricky Bandejas in a bantamweight title eliminator on July 24 at at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT (results here). For those, who might have missed the show the promotion released a recap video, featuring some of the best moments, which you can watch up top. The full event photo report can be found here.