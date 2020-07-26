BRAVE CF 36: Undefeated top prospects take center stage

BRAVE Combat Federation continues its commitment to finding the best hidden talent in mixed martial arts around the world. With 35 shows in 19 countries on the books, the fastest-growing MMA organization on the globe gears up for its second show in as many weeks and the fight card is full of top prospects.

Advertisements

BRAVE CF 36 takes place this Monday, July 27th, in Bucharest, Romania, and four undefeated fighters will take center stage, as well as two athletes making their MMA debuts on short notice.

Ion Surdu, Mochamed Machaev, Bilal Tipsaev, and Matiss Zaharovs have yet to taste defeat in their professional careers and, even though, their experience varies, their statuses don’t. All four of them are deemed as some of the best-hidden gems in the European MMA scene.

Surdu is 10-0 as a pro and has high plans for his career with BRAVE CF. He takes on dangerous Kevin Ruart in a Welterweight bout and comes for his first bout with the promotion ranked as the number one fighter in his weight class in Romania.

Austria’s Machaev impressed the world in his first BRAVE CF outing, a unanimous decision victory over Matjaz Vicar, at BRAVE CF 34, earning him a new fight with the organization. Mochamed will take on Ciprian Maris, who’s 16-7, and hopes to add a second win at Featherweight and move on to eventually fight for the title at 145 pounds.

Bilal Tipsaev and Matiss Zaharovs might only have four pro bouts between them, but they come in with a lot of expectations. “Borz’ Tipsaev is only 1-0, but he has caught the eye of fans and media in the local scene in Sweden and will hope to emulate his cousin Khamzat Chimaev, who had a successful run with BRAVE CF. Matiss (3-0), on the other hand, moves back up to Bantamweight after a crushing BRAVE CF debut, beating Hussain Ayyad at Flyweight.