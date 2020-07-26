Search
Watch: Fabricio Werdum submits Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Fight Island 3

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

Fabricio Werdum and Alexander Gustafsson squared off on the main card at UFC Fight Island 3 on July 26 (AEST). The contest featured former heavyweight champion up against former three-time light heavyweight title challenger, who moved up a weight class.

The scheduled for three rounds heavyweight battle didn’t go the distance. Wedrum secured the victory via armbar submission at 2 minutes and 30 seconds into the opening round.

Watch the video of finish below.

With the win Fabricio Werdum rebounded from a pair of defeats suffered in his previous bouts, and updated his record to 24-9, 1. Alexander Gustafsson suffered the third defeat in a row and dropped to 18-7.

The top of UFC Fight Island 3 features Robert Whittaker up against Darren Till in a five round battle at middleweight.

The full results from the event can be found here.

