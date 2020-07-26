Watch: Fabricio Werdum submits Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Fight Island 3

Fabricio Werdum and Alexander Gustafsson squared off on the main card at UFC Fight Island 3 on July 26 (AEST). The contest featured former heavyweight champion up against former three-time light heavyweight title challenger, who moved up a weight class.
The scheduled for three rounds heavyweight battle didn’t go the distance. Wedrum secured the victory via armbar submission at 2 minutes and 30 seconds into the opening round.
Watch the video of finish below.
WOWWWWW @FabricioWerdum gets the armbar and finishes @AlexTheMauler in the 1st! #UFCFightIsland3 #InAbuDhabi @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/l8lAcU2JRQ
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) July 26, 2020
With the win Fabricio Werdum rebounded from a pair of defeats suffered in his previous bouts, and updated his record to 24-9, 1. Alexander Gustafsson suffered the third defeat in a row and dropped to 18-7.
The top of UFC Fight Island 3 features Robert Whittaker up against Darren Till in a five round battle at middleweight.
