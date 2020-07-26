Search
Watch: Francisco Trinaldo drops Jai Herbert at UFC Fight Island 3

Parviz Iskenderov
Francisco Trinaldo defeats Jai Herbert at UFC Fight Island 3
Francisco Trinaldo delivers a powerful left in his fight against Jai Herbert / Pic: UFCnews Twitter

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

Francisco Trinaldo welcomed Jai Herbert to the UFC with a big bang, literally. The pair squared off on the top of preliminary card at UFC Fight Island 3, taking place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on July 26 (AEST).

The scheduled for three rounds 160-pound catchweight bout didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 1 minute and 30 seconds into the opening round, when “Massaranduba” landed left bomb from a southpaw stance, dropping his opponent to the canvas. He finished the job with a trio of strikes, taking the win by TKO, after referee Herb Dean stopped the fight.

You can watch the video of finish below.

With the win Francisco Trinaldo updated his record to 26-7. Jai Herbert dropped to 10-2, which snapped his six-fight win streak.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 3, Robert Whittaker and Darren Till do battle at middleweight. The complete results can be found here.

