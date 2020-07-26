Search
NEW UFC RECORD: Khamzat Chimaev scores 2 wins in 10 days on Fight Island

Parviz Iskenderov
Khamzat Chimaev defeats Rhys McKee at UFC Fight Island 3
Khamzat Chimaev dominates Rhys McKee at UFC Fight Island 3 / Pic: UFCnews Twitter

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

Khamzat Chimaev made his second appearance inside the Octagon, when he faced Khamzat faced Rhys McKee in a welterweight bout, which kicked off the main card at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till on July 26 (AEST). The outing followed his promotional debut made 10 days earlier, when he submitted John Phillip in the second round of their middleweight matchup at UFC Fight Island 2.

Chimaev did not leave anything to the judges. As well as his UFC debut, the contest against McKee, was over prior to the final horn. He dominated his opponent with a barrage of strikes on the ground, forcing referee Rich Mitchell to stop the fight at 3 minutes and 9 seconds into the opening round.

You can watch the video of finish below.

Post-fight the promotion announced a new record, that has been set on Fight Island, courtesy of Chimaev. To date he has secured the “Fewest days between UFC appearances and the fewest days between UFC wins”.

In addition, Khamzat Chimaev remained undefeated and updated his record to 8-0. Rhys McKee, who stepped inside the UFC Octagon for the first time dropped to 10-3, which snapped his three-fight win streak.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 3, former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker and Darren Till do battle at middleweight. The full results from the event can be found here.

