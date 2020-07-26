Watch: Tom Aspinall scores one of the quickest UFC debuts at Fight Island 3

On his first appearance inside the Octagon England’s Tom Aspinall placed himself in Top 5 of the fastest UFC debut finishes at heavyweight. Battling it out on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Island 3 on July 26 (AEST), he faced American Jake Collier in the scheduled for three rounds clash of heavy-hitters.

It was all over in just 45 seconds. While Collier started moving forward Aspinall picked him up with right knee to the body followed by one-two. When the latter hit the ground the promotional newcomer delivered another left, and Daniel Movahedi waved the fight off.

You can watch the video of finish below.

Now THAT is how you make a debut! Aspinall gets the finish EARLY in R1 ??????? #UFCFightIsland3 #InAbuDhabi @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/vdjRovACo2 — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) July 25, 2020

In addition to the victory Tom Aspinall updated his record to 8-2, scoring the fourth win in a row. Jake Collier dropped to 11-5.

The main event at UFC Fight Island 3 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features a middleweight battle between Robert Whittaker and Darren Till.

