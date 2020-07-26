Search
Results

Watch: Tom Aspinall scores one of the quickest UFC debuts at Fight Island 3

Parviz Iskenderov
Tom Aspinall defeats Jake Collier at UFC Fight Island 3
Tom Aspinall drops Jake Collier in 45 seconds at Fight Island 3 / Pic: UFCnews Twitter

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

On his first appearance inside the Octagon England’s Tom Aspinall placed himself in Top 5 of the fastest UFC debut finishes at heavyweight. Battling it out on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Island 3 on July 26 (AEST), he faced American Jake Collier in the scheduled for three rounds clash of heavy-hitters.

Advertisements

It was all over in just 45 seconds. While Collier started moving forward Aspinall picked him up with right knee to the body followed by one-two. When the latter hit the ground the promotional newcomer delivered another left, and Daniel Movahedi waved the fight off.

You can watch the video of finish below.

In addition to the victory Tom Aspinall updated his record to 8-2, scoring the fourth win in a row. Jake Collier dropped to 11-5.

The main event at UFC Fight Island 3 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features a middleweight battle between Robert Whittaker and Darren Till.

The complete fight results from the event can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Watch: Robert Whittaker vs Darren Till full fight video highlights

UFC Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Robert Whittaker and Darren Till squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 3. MMA event took place at Flash Forum on Yas...
Read more

Watch: Fabricio Werdum submits Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Fight Island 3

Results Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Fabricio Werdum and Alexander Gustafsson squared off on the main card at UFC Fight Island 3 on July 26 (AEST). The contest featured former...
Read more

Watch: The Making of UFC Fight Island – Part 2

UFC Newswire - 0
The second episode of "The Making of UFC Fight Island" hit the stream today (watch up top). The video goes behind the scenes, giving...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Watch: Robert Whittaker vs Darren Till full fight video highlights

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Robert Whittaker and Darren Till squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 3. MMA event took place at Flash Forum on Yas...
Read more
Results

Watch: Fabricio Werdum submits Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Fight Island 3

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Fabricio Werdum and Alexander Gustafsson squared off on the main card at UFC Fight Island 3 on July 26 (AEST). The contest featured former...
Read more
Results

Watch: Tom Aspinall scores one of the quickest UFC debuts at Fight Island 3

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
On his first appearance inside the Octagon England's Tom Aspinall placed himself in Top 5 of the fastest UFC debut finishes at heavyweight. Battling...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Watch: Vergil Ortiz Jr stops Samuel Vargas in Round 7

Newswire - 0
For those who might have missed the Golden Boy Boxing card held at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio on July 24, DAZN released the...
Read more
UFC

Watch: Robert Whittaker vs Darren Till full fight video highlights

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Robert Whittaker and Darren Till squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 3. MMA event took place at Flash Forum on Yas...
Read more
Results

Watch: Fabricio Werdum submits Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Fight Island 3

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Fabricio Werdum and Alexander Gustafsson squared off on the main card at UFC Fight Island 3 on July 26 (AEST). The contest featured former...
Read more
UFC

Watch: The Making of UFC Fight Island – Part 2

Newswire - 0
The second episode of "The Making of UFC Fight Island" hit the stream today (watch up top). The video goes behind the scenes, giving...
Read more
Results

Watch: Tom Aspinall scores one of the quickest UFC debuts at Fight Island 3

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
On his first appearance inside the Octagon England's Tom Aspinall placed himself in Top 5 of the fastest UFC debut finishes at heavyweight. Battling...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

MMA

ONE: No Surrender

July 31, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Born to Fight 8: Armstrong vs Halangahu

October 03, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Island 2 results: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 2 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 30 or UFC Fight Night 172) features twelve bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097