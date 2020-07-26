Watch: Robert Whittaker vs Darren Till full fight video highlights

Robert Whittaker and Darren Till squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 3. MMA event took place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on July 26 (AEST). The contest featured former 185-pound champion and ranked No.1 contender up against ranked No.5 middleweight in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The encounter saw kicks, punches and everything in between. Among everything, Whittaker scored a knock down with over hand right. Till dropped him with left elbow.

After going a close distance, the verdict heard a unanimous decision in favor of “The Reaper”. All three judges scored the fight 48-47.

You can watch Whittaker vs Till fight video highlights below.

The shot by @darrentill2 that dropped Whittaker in the first round ? #UFCFightIsland3 pic.twitter.com/IMrgpK8fgi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2020

With the win Robert Whittaker rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against Israel Adesanya and updated his record to 22-5-0. Darren Till dropped to 18-3-1.

The complete UFC Fight Island 3 results can be found here.