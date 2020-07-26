UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till results

UFC Fight Island 3 features the 15-fight card on July 26 (AEST /AWST). MMA event is the fourth show produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in July.
In the main event former 185-pound champion and ranked No.1 Robert Whittaker (21-5-0) meets ranked No.5 middleweight Darren Till (18-2-1). In the co-main event former light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (26-11-1) squares off against Rogerio Nogueira (23-9-0) in the trilogy fight. In addition, former three-time light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson (18-6-0) moves up a weight class, taking on former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum (23-9-1).
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till live on Fight Pass, starting at 7am AEST / 5 AWST. The main card follows at 10am AEST / 8am AWST.
Stay tuned with UFC Fight Island 3 results below.
UFC Fight Island 3 results
Main Card (10am AEST / 8am AWST)
- Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till
- Mauricio Rua vs. Antônio Rogerio Nogueira
- Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
- Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov
- Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee
Preliminary Card (7am AEST / 5am AWST)
- Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert
- Nicolas Dalby vs. Jesse Ronson
- Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
- Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
- Tanner Boser vs. Raphael Pessoa
- Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Ramazan Emeev vs. Niklas Stolze
- Nathaniel Wood vs. John Castaneda