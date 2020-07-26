Search
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till results

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Island 3: Darren Till faceoff Robert Whittaker
Darren Till and Robert Whittaker faceoff ahead of Fight Island 2 / Pic: UFCAUS Facebook

UFC Fight Island 3

UFC Fight Island 3 features the 15-fight card on July 26 (AEST /AWST). MMA event is the fourth show produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in July.

Advertisements

In the main event former 185-pound champion and ranked No.1 Robert Whittaker (21-5-0) meets ranked No.5 middleweight Darren Till (18-2-1). In the co-main event former light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (26-11-1) squares off against Rogerio Nogueira (23-9-0) in the trilogy fight. In addition, former three-time light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson (18-6-0) moves up a weight class, taking on former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum (23-9-1).

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till live on Fight Pass, starting at 7am AEST / 5 AWST. The main card follows at 10am AEST / 8am AWST.

Stay tuned with UFC Fight Island 3 results below.

UFC Fight Island 3 results

Main Card (10am AEST / 8am AWST)

  • Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till
  • Mauricio Rua vs. Antônio Rogerio Nogueira
  • Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
  • Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
  • Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov
  • Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
  • Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee

Preliminary Card (7am AEST / 5am AWST)

  • Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert
  • Nicolas Dalby vs. Jesse Ronson
  • Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
  • Tanner Boser vs. Raphael Pessoa
  • Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
  • Ramazan Emeev vs. Niklas Stolze
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. John Castaneda
Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Preview UFC Fight Island 3: Whittaker vs Till with Daniel Cormier (video)

UFC Newswire - 0
Former middleweight champion and ranked No.1 Robert Whittaker (20-5) squares off against ranked No.5 Darren Till (18-2-1) in the headliner of UFC Fight Island...
Read more

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till weigh-in video

UFC Newswire - 0
Ahead of UFC Fight Island 3, topped by Robert Whittaker up against Darren Till, the competitors stepped on the scales to make...
Read more

UFC Fight Island 3 weigh-in results, one fighter heavy

UFC Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till. The event...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Watch Mike Tyson promo for Roy Jones Jr fight on Triller covered by Eminem ‘Lose Yourself’

Newswire - 0
Mike Tyson faces his fellow-boxing legend Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition matchup on September 12 live on Triller pay-per-view. The promo...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till results

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 3 features the 15-fight card on July 26 (AEST /AWST). MMA event is the fourth show produced at Flash Forum on...
Read more
Photos

Bellator 242: Pettis vs Bandejas full event photo report

Newswire - 0
Enjoy the photos from the seven-fight Bellator 242 card at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, that resumed live MMA action on...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Watch Mike Tyson promo for Roy Jones Jr fight on Triller covered by Eminem ‘Lose Yourself’

Newswire - 0
Mike Tyson faces his fellow-boxing legend Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition matchup on September 12 live on Triller pay-per-view. The promo...
Read more
Press Release

BRAVE CF 36: Undefeated top prospects take center stage

Newswire - 0
BRAVE Combat Federation continues its commitment to finding the best hidden talent in mixed martial arts around the world. With 35 shows in 19...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till results

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 3 features the 15-fight card on July 26 (AEST /AWST). MMA event is the fourth show produced at Flash Forum on...
Read more
Video

Watch: 50 knockouts in 20 minutes from ONE Championship

Newswire - 0
Ahead of its return to live action on July 31 in Bangkok, ONE Championship released a highlight reel featuring as many as 50 knockouts...
Read more
Boxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight set for September live on PPV

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr faceoff inside the squared circle. The date and place of an exhibition match is scheduled for...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

July 18, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

MMA

ONE: No Surrender

July 31, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Island 2 results: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 2 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 30 or UFC Fight Night 172) features twelve bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097