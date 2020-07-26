UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till results

UFC Fight Island 3 features the 15-fight card on July 26 (AEST /AWST). MMA event is the fourth show produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in July.

In the main event former 185-pound champion and ranked No.1 Robert Whittaker (21-5-0) meets ranked No.5 middleweight Darren Till (18-2-1). In the co-main event former light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (26-11-1) squares off against Rogerio Nogueira (23-9-0) in the trilogy fight. In addition, former three-time light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson (18-6-0) moves up a weight class, taking on former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum (23-9-1).

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till live on Fight Pass, starting at 7am AEST / 5 AWST. The main card follows at 10am AEST / 8am AWST.

Stay tuned with UFC Fight Island 3 results below.

UFC Fight Island 3 results

Main Card (10am AEST / 8am AWST)

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Mauricio Rua vs. Antônio Rogerio Nogueira

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee

Preliminary Card (7am AEST / 5am AWST)

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert

Nicolas Dalby vs. Jesse Ronson

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Tanner Boser vs. Raphael Pessoa

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Ramazan Emeev vs. Niklas Stolze

Nathaniel Wood vs. John Castaneda