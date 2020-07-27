Boxing world outraged by ‘premeditated assault, disgraceful, disgusting’ seven-second KO

A new record has been made this past week, when Seniesa Estrada scored, what seems to be, the quickest knockout in the women’s boxing history. Battling it out on the Golden Boy card held at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio live on DAZN, she stopped Miranda Adkins in just seven seconds and retained her WBC ‘Silver’ light flyweight belt.

Post-fight Estrada gave Adkins credit for taking the fight, while no one else was available. She didn’t celebrate the knockout.

“Due to the COVID situation we tried to get current champions, former champions, and Miranda was the only one who stepped in to take the fight,” she said. “I had more experience than her in the professionals and amateurs, so I let my punches go and couldn’t stop.”

“I knew the outcome would be a knockout for sure, but didn’t know how long it would take. God bless Adkins and hope she is OK.”

A seven-second KO for Seniesa Estrada. pic.twitter.com/hD0DqHVedo — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) July 25, 2020

Although both fighters entered the squared circle unbeaten, the rough difference between them was as many as 13 pro fights, quality of previously faced opponents, and 14 years in age.

28-year-old Estrada (19-0, 8 KOs) won the belt in her previous bout by technical decision against then undefeated Marlen Esparza (7-1, 1 KOs), who got cut from an accidental head clash, and was unable to continue. As an amateur the latter earned Gold at 2014 World Championships, as well as bronze at 2016 and 2006 world championships, and 2012 London Olympics.

42-year-old Adkins (5-1, 5 KOs) won all of her fights prior to the final bell by way of TKO. Yet, all of those victories were against the fighters making their pro boxing debut, including the second win against the fighter, who she had previously beat.

Reaction to Seniesa Estrada’s knockout of Miranda Adkins

The above matchup caused outrage in the world of “The Sweet Science”. Post-event boxing experts, commentators and trainers, as well as the fans, expressed their thoughts.

“The primary duty of those who oversee boxing is to protect the fighters,” wrote Michael Rosenthal of MMA Junkie.”They failed Miranda Adkins on Friday night. How did this happen? How was a novice like Adkins allowed into the ring to face a seasoned pro like Estrada?

“Adkins obviously wasn’t ready, but she was willing, which seems to have been good enough for California State Athletic Commission officials, promoter Golden Boy and DAZN.”

Canadian boxing trainer, cutman and TV personality Russ Anber wrote on Instagram that the fight “was one of the most sickening, disgusting things” he had ever seen. He wrote that those who put the match together “should be tried for premeditated assault”.

“In my 40+ years in this game, I have seen some terrible shit. However, this ranks up there as one of the most sickening, disgusting things I have ever seen. Whoever was responsable for sending that poor, helpless woman into the ring should be tried for premeditated assault! You should be ashamed of yourselves. May this vision haunt you for the rest of your lives! You are disgusting! I am sickened and embarrassed for boxing! Who the f**k let this happen!?? F**kers all of you!!! [sic].”

GiveMeSport Boxing posted on Twitter that Seniesa Estrada vs. Miranda Adkins “should never have been allowed”.

“The biggest mismatch in boxing history? This fight should never have been allowed to go ahead!”

Boxing manager Sam Jones retweeted the video posted by WBA Boxing, and wrote that “whoever made that match is a disgrace.”

The Ring Magazine’s Ryan Songalia described the fight as “hard to watch”.

“That was hard to watch,” he posted on Twitter. “I’m glad Miranda Adkins seems OK but she didn’t know how to defend herself the moment the bell rang. Way over her head against a killer like Seniesa Estrada.”

The list goes on and you can leave a comment below.

As for the fastest knockout in boxing history overall, the record goes to the Golden Gloves (amateur) tournament held at Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA on November 4, 1947, according to Guinness World Records. The contest saw Mike Collins scoring a four-second KO with first punch against Pat Brownson. There was no eight count given.