UFC Vegas 5 fight card, Brunson vs Shahbazyan

Following the four-event program produced on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi in July, the Octagon returns to Las Vegas with UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan. MMA event takes place at the APEX on August 2 (AEST), featuring a total of ten bouts (as of writing).

The previously announced main event bout between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana has been cancelled, after the later tested positive for coronavirus. The new top of the bill features a middleweight battle between Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan.

The current fight card can be found below (as per UFC.com). The finalized lineup and order of the bouts is expected to be set shortly.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 5 live on Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan card

Main Card

Middleweight Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Women’s Flyweight Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia

Welterweight Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown

Lightweight Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green

Middleweight Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Frankie Saenz vs. Jonathan Martinez

Light Heavyweight Ed Herman vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Bantamweight Ray Borg vs. Joseph Nathan Maness

Middleweight Eric Spicely vs. Markus Perez

Featherweight Jamall Emmers vs. Timur Valiev