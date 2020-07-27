UFC Vegas 5 fight card, Brunson vs Shahbazyan

Following the four-event program produced on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi in July, the Octagon returns to Las Vegas with UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan. MMA event takes place at the APEX on August 2 (AEST), featuring a total of ten bouts (as of writing).
The previously announced main event bout between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana has been cancelled, after the later tested positive for coronavirus. The new top of the bill features a middleweight battle between Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan.
The current fight card can be found below (as per UFC.com). The finalized lineup and order of the bouts is expected to be set shortly.
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 5 live on Fight Pass.
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan card
Main Card
- Middleweight Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Women’s Flyweight Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia
- Welterweight Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown
- Lightweight Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green
- Middleweight Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles
Preliminary Card
- Bantamweight Frankie Saenz vs. Jonathan Martinez
- Light Heavyweight Ed Herman vs. Gerald Meerschaert
- Bantamweight Ray Borg vs. Joseph Nathan Maness
- Middleweight Eric Spicely vs. Markus Perez
- Featherweight Jamall Emmers vs. Timur Valiev