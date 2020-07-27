Search
Muay Thai

Yodsanklai ready for war with ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot

Parviz Iskenderov

ONE: No Surrender

Yodsanklai Fairtex is back in the ring this coming Friday, July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand. “The Boxing Computer” goes up against his fellow-Thai Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy. The pair battles it out in the co-headliner of “No Surrender” event produced by ONE Championship. The latter makes the first defense of his featherweight title in Muay Thai.

Advertisements

In two of his previous bouts Yodsanklai Fairtex faced a fiasco. In November last year he was knocked out in the second round by Jamal Yusupov. In May he suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Samy Sana.

Nevertheless, one of the most prominent Muay Thai fighters of all time says he is ready and promises war.

“6 more day for war,” Yodsanklai captioned the poster shared on Instagram, which shows him face to face with Petchmorakot. “Who will win? Let’s Go.”

Although there have never really been a public trash talk among the top Muay Thai fighters, Yodsanklai most certainly simply aspired to remind his fans to tune in for a night of entertainment.

Earlier, he shared a couple of videos, showing him shadow boxing and punching bag. He titled the clips “Relaxing after training” and “I’m ready”, respectively. You can watch it for yourself below.

View this post on Instagram

Relaxing after training ?

A post shared by Yodsanklai (@yodsanklai1) on

View this post on Instagram

I’m ready ????

A post shared by Yodsanklai (@yodsanklai1) on

Phetmorakot, on the other hand, is riding the three-fight win streak. He won the title by unanimous decision against Pongsiri P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym this past February. Prior to that he scored a couple of knockouts in the second round with knee to the body against Charlie Peters and Ali Ebrahimi, following a pair of kickboxing bouts with Giorgio Petrosyan.

The Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Yodsanklai Fairtex championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the main event of “ONE: No Surrender” Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his flyweight belt against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy. The full fight card can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMuay Thai

Add a comment

Related

Watch: 50 knockouts in 20 minutes from ONE Championship

Video Newswire - 0
Ahead of its return to live action on July 31 in Bangkok, ONE Championship released a highlight reel featuring as many as 50 knockouts...
Read more

Muay Thai Knees: Watch ONE Championship highlight feat. Phetmorakot vs Peters

Muay Thai Newswire - 0
Ahead of return to live action on July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Championship released a new highlight video, featuring some of the best...
Read more

Watch: 30-minute Muay Thai Elbows highlight from ONE Championship

Muay Thai Newswire - 0
When it comes to elbow strikes, former world champion and now happily retired Nathan "Carnage" Corbett is your man to watch. Yet,...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Lifestyle

Boxing world outraged by ‘premeditated assault, disgraceful, disgusting’ seven-second KO

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
A new record has been made this past week, when Seniesa Estrada scored, what seems to be, the quickest knockout in the women's boxing...
Read more
Muay Thai

Yodsanklai ready for war with ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Yodsanklai Fairtex is back in the ring this coming Friday, July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand. "The Boxing Computer" goes up against his fellow-Thai Petchmorakot...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 5 fight card, Brunson vs Shahbazyan

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Following the four-event program produced on "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi in July, the Octagon returns to Las Vegas with UFC Fight...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Lifestyle

Boxing world outraged by ‘premeditated assault, disgraceful, disgusting’ seven-second KO

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
A new record has been made this past week, when Seniesa Estrada scored, what seems to be, the quickest knockout in the women's boxing...
Read more
Muay Thai

Yodsanklai ready for war with ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Yodsanklai Fairtex is back in the ring this coming Friday, July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand. "The Boxing Computer" goes up against his fellow-Thai Petchmorakot...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 5 fight card, Brunson vs Shahbazyan

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Following the four-event program produced on "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi in July, the Octagon returns to Las Vegas with UFC Fight...
Read more
UFC

Watch: Derek Brunson KO’s Lyoto Machida in the first round at UFC Fight Night 119

Newswire - 0
Derek Brunson takes on Edmen Shahbazyan this coming weekend in the headliner of UFC Vegas 5. Ahead of the event the promotion released the...
Read more
Press Release

BRAVE CF 36 weigh-ins: Fighters almost trade blows during staredowns

Newswire - 0
BRAVE CF 36 takes place this Monday in Bucharest, Romania, and all fighters have gone through the first battle as they have all made...
Read more

Fight Schedule

ONE: No Surrender

July 31, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan

August 01, 2020

MMA

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Born to Fight 8: Armstrong vs Halangahu

October 03, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till results

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 3 features the 15-fight card on July 26 (AEST /AWST). MMA event is the fourth show produced at Flash Forum on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097