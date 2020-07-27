Yodsanklai ready for war with ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot

Yodsanklai Fairtex is back in the ring this coming Friday, July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand. “The Boxing Computer” goes up against his fellow-Thai Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy. The pair battles it out in the co-headliner of “No Surrender” event produced by ONE Championship. The latter makes the first defense of his featherweight title in Muay Thai.

In two of his previous bouts Yodsanklai Fairtex faced a fiasco. In November last year he was knocked out in the second round by Jamal Yusupov. In May he suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Samy Sana.

Nevertheless, one of the most prominent Muay Thai fighters of all time says he is ready and promises war.

“6 more day for war,” Yodsanklai captioned the poster shared on Instagram, which shows him face to face with Petchmorakot. “Who will win? Let’s Go.”

Although there have never really been a public trash talk among the top Muay Thai fighters, Yodsanklai most certainly simply aspired to remind his fans to tune in for a night of entertainment.

Earlier, he shared a couple of videos, showing him shadow boxing and punching bag. He titled the clips “Relaxing after training” and “I’m ready”, respectively. You can watch it for yourself below.

Phetmorakot, on the other hand, is riding the three-fight win streak. He won the title by unanimous decision against Pongsiri P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym this past February. Prior to that he scored a couple of knockouts in the second round with knee to the body against Charlie Peters and Ali Ebrahimi, following a pair of kickboxing bouts with Giorgio Petrosyan.

The Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Yodsanklai Fairtex championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the main event of “ONE: No Surrender” Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his flyweight belt against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy. The full fight card can be found here.