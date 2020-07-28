BRAVE CF 36 results: Stoute victorious, top prospects get landmark wins

BRAVE CF’s second Romanian show in two weeks was full of top prospects and veterans pushing for a title fight. It was also full of drama and, once again, a come-from-behind victory. BRAVE CF 36 was headlined by veteran Todd Stoute, who made quick work of newcomer Cristian Constantinov, getting a first-round win and moving on to perhaps a Light Heavyweight title shot.

In the co-main event, Kevin Ruart was able to connect with a combination and put the lights out on previously undefeated Ion Surdu. The win was a much-needed one for Kevin, who then proceeded to call out Welterweight world champion Jarrah Al-Selawe.

“Magic Man” Maciej Gierszewski is another name who got his second BRAVE CF win by KO. After beating Cian Cowley and dropping a submission loss to John Brewin, the Polish Lightweight overwhelmed Bogdan Mihai. The same script was used for Mochamed Machaev and Ciprian Maris.

The Austrian prospect Machaev was too much for his more experienced counterpart, as “The Beast” put on a striking clinic, using his jabs to TKO Maris, who didn’t answer the bell for the third round.

In the night’s opening bout, two of the most talked-about European prospects faced off and Matiss Zaharovs used his defensive wrestling and striking game to give Bilal Tipsaev his first loss as a professional. The Latvian SBG Portarlington product was able to land a head kick in the third round and eventually finish his AllStars gym counterpart.

BRAVE CF next moves to Stockholm, Sweden as the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world will host its first show in the Scandinavian country this Saturday, August 1st, for BRAVE CF 37.

BRAVE CF 36 results:

Todd Stoute def. Cristian Constantinov by TKO (R1)

Kevin Ruart def. Ion Surdu by KO (R1) | Watch finish

Maciej Gierszewski def. Bogdan Mihai by TKO (R1)

Mochamed Machaev def. Ciprian Maris by TKO (R2)

Matiss Zaharovs defeats Bilal Tipsaev by TKO (R3)