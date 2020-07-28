Search
Derrick Lewis vs Aleksei Oleinik official for UFC Vegas 6 main event, poster released

Parviz Iskenderov
Derrick Lewis
Derrick Lewis / Pic: UFC Facebook

UFC Fight Night 174

The clash of heavyweights, featuring Derrick Lewis up against Aleksei Oleinik has been made official as the main event of UFC Fight Night 174. MMA event takes place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 8.

The representative of the country-host Derrick Lewis (23-7, 1 NC) is riding the two fight win streak. In his previous outing this past February “The Black Beast” scored a unanimous decision against Ilir Latifi. Prior to that he took the win against Blagoy Ivanov by split decision.

In November 2018 Lewis challenged then champion Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight title, but fell short, suffering the defeat by submission in the second round. His resume also includes three “Performance of the Night” bonus awards, while three other bouts he was a part of were declared “Fight of the Night”.

Ukrainian-born Russian Aleksei Oleinik (59-13-1) also won two bouts in a row. In May he defeated Fabricio Werdum by split decision. In January he submitted Maurice Greene in Round 2. To date Oleinik earned five Performance of the Night bonus awards.

The official event poster for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik also arrived today. You can check it out below.

The full list of announced to date bouts can be found below. The finalized UFC Vegas 6 fight card and order of the bouts is expected to be announced shortly.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik
  • Chris Weidman vs. Omari Akhmedov
  • Wellington Turman vs. Andrew Sanchez
  • Nadia Kassem vs. Miranda Granger
  • Peter Barrett vs. Youssef Zalal
  • Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alexander Munoz
  • Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli
  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya
  • Alex Caceres vs. Giga Chikadze
  • Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes
  • Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo
