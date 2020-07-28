Derrick Lewis vs Aleksei Oleinik official for UFC Vegas 6 main event, poster released

The clash of heavyweights, featuring Derrick Lewis up against Aleksei Oleinik has been made official as the main event of UFC Fight Night 174. MMA event takes place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 8.

The representative of the country-host Derrick Lewis (23-7, 1 NC) is riding the two fight win streak. In his previous outing this past February “The Black Beast” scored a unanimous decision against Ilir Latifi. Prior to that he took the win against Blagoy Ivanov by split decision.

In November 2018 Lewis challenged then champion Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight title, but fell short, suffering the defeat by submission in the second round. His resume also includes three “Performance of the Night” bonus awards, while three other bouts he was a part of were declared “Fight of the Night”.

Ukrainian-born Russian Aleksei Oleinik (59-13-1) also won two bouts in a row. In May he defeated Fabricio Werdum by split decision. In January he submitted Maurice Greene in Round 2. To date Oleinik earned five Performance of the Night bonus awards.

The official event poster for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik also arrived today. You can check it out below.

A Beast and a Boa. Your #UFCVegas6 poster has dropped! ? pic.twitter.com/dNCxpR5sSo — UFC (@ufc) July 27, 2020

The full list of announced to date bouts can be found below. The finalized UFC Vegas 6 fight card and order of the bouts is expected to be announced shortly.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Chris Weidman vs. Omari Akhmedov

Wellington Turman vs. Andrew Sanchez

Nadia Kassem vs. Miranda Granger

Peter Barrett vs. Youssef Zalal

Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alexander Munoz

Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli

Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Alex Caceres vs. Giga Chikadze

Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes

Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo