Professional Fighters League CEO Peter Murray taps top media executive to lead communications

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has named Loren Mack Vice President of Corporate Communications. Mack, with over 15 years of experience in media and sports, becomes the latest hire to join a growing list of top sports, media and entertainment executives for the first organization to present Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) through a Regular Season, Playoff and Championship format.

Mack, a New York native who will be working out of the PFL’s Las Vegas office, brings a wealth of experience in media and sports to this one-of-a-kind league. He will handle all levels of corporate communications within the PFL with added focus on continuing to develop the PFL brand and leveraging his extensive international background to further expand the league’s global reach.

Peter Murray, Chief Executive Officer of PFL, leads one of the top executive teams assembled in sports today, including Executive Producer and 16-time Emmy winner George Greenberg, President of Fighting Operations Ray Sefo, Executive Vice President of Business Affairs Jim Bramson and Chief Digital Officer Dan Ghosh-Roy.

“As the most innovative and fastest growing league in the world, the PFL continues to expand to a global scale,” Murray said. “Loren Mack brings a wealth of experience and drive to the league; we’re thrilled to have him join the team. He will play a pivotal role in continuing to build the brand in the United States and abroad through impactful storytelling.”

“With a world-class list of fighters, I look forward to contributing my abilities to an already remarkable group associated with the PFL,” Mack said. “Having been in this profession for over 15 years, I have never seen a bigger opportunity in MMA than with the PFL. They have re-imagined the way we consume live sports content by establishing an innovative format to crown season-long champions and I am looking forward to continuing to help develop the remarkable stories of the athlete roster.”

The PFL is available on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, along with 160 countries through international distribution partnerships. The PFL has quickly become the most innovative league with the use of SmartCage™ technology to deliver real-time fighter data and analytics, referred to as Cagenomics™.