Unbeaten Edmen Shahbazyan (11-0, 9 KOs) takes on Derek Brunson (20-7, 11 KOs) in the headliner of UFC Vegas 5 this coming weekend at APEX in Las Vegas. Ahead of the event the promotion released a full fight video, going back to July 2018, when Shahbazyan stopped Antonio Jones in 40 seconds at Dana White’s Contender Series 13. You can watch it up top.