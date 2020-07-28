Search
Watch: Kevin Ruart KO’s Ion Surdu at BRAVE CF 36, challenges Jarrah Al-Selawe for title

Kevin Ruart vs Ion Surdu
Kevin Ruart vs Ion Surdu / Pic: BRAVE CF

Hail Mary KO

Kevin Ruart was a man on a mission this evening at BRAVE CF 36, in Bucharest, Romania. Not even the frustrating beginning of his co-main event bout against Ion Surdu deterred him from his goal – to get a first-round KO victory and call out Jarrah Al-Selawe. After being outclassed by his Romanian counterpart for most of the first frame, Ruart landed a picture-perfect combination separating Surdu from his senses and getting his second KO victory in as many bouts for BRAVE CF.

After the bout, Ruart said he was prepared for his younger opponent’s fast start and said he would like to face off against reigning Welterweight world champion Jarrah Al-Selawe in his next fight, demanding a fight against Jarrah.

Surdu was keen on getting the upper hand early on as he used his leg kicks and jabs to keep Ruart at bay. On more than one occasion, Ion seemed to rock Kevin, but the veteran Swiss kept his composure.

However, the round seemed to be going Surdu’s way until Kevin went for the kill with a combination that knocked Ion down. Ruart then followed up with hammer fists to take home the victory – and possibly a title shot.

BRAVE CF 36 took place in Bucharest, Romania, in the second of five events in five weeks throughout Europe. The fastest-growing MMA organization in the world will next travel to Sweden, where BRAVE CF 37 will happen this Saturday, headlined by a Welterweight bout between Louis Glismann and Henri Lintula.

