BRAVE CF 37: Top world prospect Muhammad Mokaev makes pro debut

A stellar amateur career, including 23 wins in as many bouts, with two world titles and several accolades, will be put to the side by Muhammad Mokaev in just a few days. The biggest prospect in the sport is set to make his professional debut under the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world. Mokaev is set to face action in Sweden, at BRAVE CF 37, this Saturday.

“The Punisher” has been widely recognized across the world as the best pound-for-pound amateur fighter in the world, and will now start off his professional career with BRAVE Combat Federation.

However, the road to his pro debut wasn’t as smooth as he would have liked it. Although there weren’t any issues with his training camp, the difficulty in finding an opponent for him almost meant he wouldn’t be set for his Swedish debut.

An opponent is still being finalized and he will be in action on Saturday night. Not that the 19-year-old is fazed by the lack of clarity due to the constant change of opponents – so far more than five athletes have said yes to facing Mokaev before pulling out due to various reasons.

The top prospect remains upbeat and made it a point to travel early to Sweden to avoid any issues, even spending ten hours on a bus to make the journey to Stockholm for BRAVE CF 37, which takes place this Saturday, in association with Bulldog Fight Night and will be headlined by a Welterweight bout between undefeated Henri Lintula and submission specialist Louis Glismann.