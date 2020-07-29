Search
Boxing

Expect craziness in Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are set to face one another inside the squared circle. The pair meets in an exhibition boxing match on September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. The encounter is scheduled for eight rounds.

There was a variety of potential opponents willing take on “Iron Mike”. There have been a number of proposals for Tyson, including an appearance as a bare-knuckle boxer. Yet, it was a fellow-hall of famer, who has been chosen as the one.

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV “Junior” spoke how the fight got done. He said it was a matter of a phone call, and being “the easiest guy to deal with”.

“[They] called me, asked me if I would be willing to fight Mike, Mike wants to fight me,” Roy Jones Jr said. “I said ‘Why not. Let’s go.'”

“[Mike Tyson said] he wanted to do an exhibition and he feel like I’m an easy person to make a fight with. I’m an easy person to deal with because I was my own boss for so long, so he feels like I’m a guy that can come, not bring all the boxing promoters and everything else into it. I can come to the table myself and we can make a deal and we can fight. He thought I was the easiest guy to make a deal with.”

54-year-old Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) last fought at the age of 38 back in June 2005. One of his most famous, or one can perhaps say ‘infamous’ appearances inside the boxing ring goes back to June 1997 when he met Evander Holyfield in the rematch, and faced disqualification after biting his opponent’s ear. The latter is also making a comeback, and was looking to face “Iron Mike” in the trilogy fight.

When asked if he was worried about Tyson doing something crazy, RJJ said it was what was expected.

“I know he will [do something crazy], that’s who Mike is, that’s why people wanna watch. We know he gonna do something crazy, we just don’t know what. Whether he tries to take my head off or whether he tries to bite my ear off, we know he’s gonna do something crazy, that’s why it’s so fun.”

“We know he gonna do something crazy but guess what, I’ma do something crazy back. So, I mean, it is what it is.”

51-year-old Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) last fought in February 2018, securing the fourth win in a row. He said he was in Pensacola, FL, where he had been training with a group of fighters.

The Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr exhibition boxing bout airs live on Triller pay-per-view. The broadcast details (PPV price, start time) are expected to be announced closer to the event.

