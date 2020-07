What would be likely recorded as a spectacular knockout in Muay Thai was ruled No Contest in kickboxing matchup, when Zhang Chenglong dropped Nafi Bilalovski at GLORY 57 Shenzhen in August 2018. While Bilalovski was moving forward Chenglong executed a spinning-back fist. But, it was the forearm that landed and caused damage, which was ultimately declared accidental foul. Watch it for yourself up top.