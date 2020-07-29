Petchmorakot looks to stop ‘older, exhausted’ Yodsanklai in the fourth or fifth round (video)

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy and Yodsanklai Fairtex square off at ONE: No Surrender this Friday, July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand. The contest features the defending featherweight champion up against renowned Muay Thai fighter in the scheduled for five rounds title bout.

The champion is riding the three-fight win streak. The challenger lost two of his previous bouts, most recently by knockout.

Ahead of the event the promotion released a promo, featuring both fighters as they preview their matchup and share key to victory (video below).

“If I beat Yodsanklai, I’ll gain worldwide recognition,” 26-year-old Petchmorakot said ahead of his bout against the winner of The Contender Asia (2008). “His weakness is that he’s older now [35]. He may be exhausted by the fourth or fifth round. I’ll use my youth against him. I’ll keep pushing the pace to tire him, and then take him out. No matter what, I’ll defend my world title.”

On the other hand Yodsanklai said he had more power in his kicks and punches, while he must be in alert of his opponent’s elbows and knees.

“His strength is his knees. They are powerful, but it’s Petchmorakot’s elbows I need to watch out for,” Yodsanklai said. “Against Petchmorakot, I’ll use my kicks and punches. My kicks and punches are stronger and more powerful than his. They are explosive.”

In addition, Yodsanklai recently posted on social media that he was ready and promised war.

The full ONE No Surrender fight card can be found here.