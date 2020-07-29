PPV cost revealed for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr exhibition boxing fight

Boxing giants Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are scheduled to share the squared circle on September 13 (AEST/AWST). The pair meets in an exhibition match, taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Boxing fans can watch the event live on Triller pay-per-view.

Advertisements

Triller is a social streaming platform (competitor to TikTok and other apps) that has reportedly paid north of $50 million USD (approx. $69.7 million AUD) for exclusive streaming rights, CNBC reported. The “Iron Mike” vs “RJJ” matchup is the first live sporting event offered on PPV.

The cost of pay-per-view has been reported on Wednesday by Greg Rosenstein of The Athletic (via Twitter). The price to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live is set for $49.99 USD, which is approximately $69.7 AUD.

Sources: The Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. PPV on September 12 will cost $49.99. Can be streamed through cable, satellite and Triller.https://t.co/AxTNgj7J30 — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) July 28, 2020

Former champions Mike Tyson, 54, and Roy Jones Jr, 51 meet in a “No Contest” encounter that is scheduled for eight by three minute rounds. The fighters won’t be wearing headgear, and will be throwing punches wearing the twelve ounce gloves.

There won’t be the ringside judges. Ray Corona will be the referee.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic only essential personnel will be in attendance.

Fans won’t be allowed at the venue. Therefore, as understood, the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr tickets won’t be on sale.

Although “something crazy” appears to be promised, the veterans are discouraged to go for a knockout. This also includes if one of the athletes gets cut, which would immediately end the “sanctioned exhibition fight,” as per California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster, Boxing Scene reported.

Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) former undisputed heavyweight champion and the youngest boxer to win world title was last in action as a pro-boxer at the age of 38 back in June 2005.

Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs), former multi-division world champion, last fought in February 2018, scoring the fourth win in a row.

The Tyson vs Jones undercard is expected to see a series of matchups with boxers and MMA fighters.