Derek Brunson (20-7) takes on unbeaten Edmen Shahbazyan (11-0) this coming weekend in the headliner of UFC Vegas 5. Ahead of the event the promotion released the video, compiling his Top 6 finishes, which includes the 36-second knockout of Ed Herman and 48-second submission of Brian Houston, as well as the first-round stoppage of Roan Carneiro, Uriah Hall, Dan Kelly and Lyoto Machida. You can watch it up top.