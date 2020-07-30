BRAVE CF 37: Muhammad Mokaev faces three-year rival Glenn McVeigh

The wait is over for Muhammad Mokaev. After six opponent-changes, the biggest prospect in mixed martial arts has an adversary for his professional debut at BRAVE CF 37. “The Punisher” takes on Glenn McVeigh, who will also be involved in his first pro bout, as the Northern Ireland representative ends his amateur career with an impressive 11-5 record. The bout was made after McVeigh took to social media to personally call out Mokaev and ask BRAVE CF president Mohammed Shahid for the chance to face his rival.

Advertisements

The posts by McVeigh and his unwavering confidence in causing an upset against the number one pound-for-pound amateur fighter in the world motivated Shahid to quickly come to terms with both parties and make the fight official late this Wednesday.

“This kid has got a true fighter mentality. You came and asked for this like a true BRAVE hearted fighter. This is what we look for and this kid deserves his shot at his dream. Making it official: Glenn McVeigh vs Muhammad Mokaev – the fight is on!”, posted Shahid in his own social media profiles.

Earlier this Wednesday, McVeigh made it a point to claim he was going to beat Mokaev and shock the world and said he has been calling out “The Punisher” for three years but their paths never crossed.

“I hear the bum Muhammad Mokaev has been looking for a fight. I’ve been calling this guy out for three years, but we never met at IMMAF. Now, hopefully, we can meet at pros. If Shahid and BRAVE CF give me the chance, I’ll smash this kid in three days. I can smash him in three months, three days, three hours. He can shove his three-month camp up his ****. I’m going to f*** murder him. I’ll smash him”, called out McVeigh.