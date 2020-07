Romanian heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi was scheduled to take on Moroccan-Dutch K-1 legend Badr Hari this past June in a fight, that fell off due to coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday GLORY Kickboxing hit the stream, reminding the name of “Benny”, with the video from the 2018 event in Chicago, where he faced and defeated Australian Junior Tafa via second-round TKO with low kicks. You can watch it up top.