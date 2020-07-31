Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik planned for return end of 2020

The top strings of heavyweight kickboxing, Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik are expected to be back inside the squared circle in December 2020. The news was announced by GLORY, alongside a pair of events the promotion scheduled for early October.

The trio is planned to participate in the final event of the year, battling it out on the same night. The names of their opponents are yet to be known.

Hari was scheduled to face Benjamin Adegbuyi in June. The event was cancelled and the bout was postponed. It is logically to presume that the pair will meet at this upcoming show.

In his previous outing in December 2019 Verhoeven faced Hari in the rematch. He retained his heavyweight title via third-round TKO after the latter suffered leg injury and was unable to continue.

Ben Saddik last fought in December 2018, when he KO’d Adegbuyi in the first round. He also twice fought Verhoeven, winning their bout in 2011 by way of TKO in the second round, when the corner of his opponent asked for the fight to be stopped. In the rematch in December 2017 Verhoeven took the revenge via TKO in Round 5. Their trilogy fight is perhaps going to take place this December.

In addition to Verhoeven’s heavyweight title defense, the planned show is scheduled to feature four other championship bouts (as per the announcement). The lineup and more information is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.