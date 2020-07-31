Search
Kickboxing

Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik planned for return end of 2020

Parviz Iskenderov
Badr Hari
Badr Hari in his second fight against Rico Verhoeven / Pic: GLORY Kickboxing

The top strings of heavyweight kickboxing, Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik are expected to be back inside the squared circle in December 2020. The news was announced by GLORY, alongside a pair of events the promotion scheduled for early October.

Advertisements

The trio is planned to participate in the final event of the year, battling it out on the same night. The names of their opponents are yet to be known.

Hari was scheduled to face Benjamin Adegbuyi in June. The event was cancelled and the bout was postponed. It is logically to presume that the pair will meet at this upcoming show.

In his previous outing in December 2019 Verhoeven faced Hari in the rematch. He retained his heavyweight title via third-round TKO after the latter suffered leg injury and was unable to continue.

Ben Saddik last fought in December 2018, when he KO’d Adegbuyi in the first round. He also twice fought Verhoeven, winning their bout in 2011 by way of TKO in the second round, when the corner of his opponent asked for the fight to be stopped. In the rematch in December 2017 Verhoeven took the revenge via TKO in Round 5. Their trilogy fight is perhaps going to take place this December.

In addition to Verhoeven’s heavyweight title defense, the planned show is scheduled to feature four other championship bouts (as per the announcement). The lineup and more information is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

GLORY Kickboxing schedules two events in Holland early October with fans in attendance

Kickboxing Parviz Iskenderov - 0
A pair of back-to-back GLORY events have been scheduled for October 2 and 3 at Haanger 2 in Katwijk aan Zee near Amsterdam. A...
Read more

Low Kick Kickboxing: Watch Benjamin Adegbuyi chopping legs

Kickboxing Newswire - 0
Romanian heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi was scheduled to take on Moroccan-Dutch K-1 legend Badr Hari this past June in a fight, that fell off due...
Read more

Watch: Chenglong Zhang scores ‘illegal’ spinning KO at GLORY Kickboxing 57

Kickboxing Newswire - 0
What would be likely recorded as a spectacular knockout in Muay Thai was ruled No Contest in kickboxing matchup, when Zhang Chenglong dropped Nafi...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Kickboxing

Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik planned for return end of 2020

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The top strings of heavyweight kickboxing, Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik are expected to be back inside the squared circle in...
Read more
Kickboxing

GLORY Kickboxing schedules two events in Holland early October with fans in attendance

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
A pair of back-to-back GLORY events have been scheduled for October 2 and 3 at Haanger 2 in Katwijk aan Zee near Amsterdam. A...
Read more
Boxing

PPV cost revealed for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr exhibition boxing fight

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Boxing giants Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are scheduled to share the squared circle on September 13 (AEST/AWST). The pair meets in an...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik planned for return end of 2020

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The top strings of heavyweight kickboxing, Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik are expected to be back inside the squared circle in...
Read more
MMA

Preview Bellator 243 ‘Unfinished Business’ with Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson (video)

Newswire - 0
Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson square off in the rematch, battling it out in the headliner of Bellator 243 live on Paramount Network and...
Read more
Muay Thai

ONE Championship ‘No Surrender’ weigh-in results

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at ONE: No Surrender held tonight (July 31) in Bangkok,...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan start time, how to watch live, full card

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Vegas 5 UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan takes place at Apex in Las Vegas. The fight card features a total of eleven bouts. In...
Read more
Boxing

Watch: Terence Crawford KO’s Derrick Campos back in 2011

Newswire - 0
Top Rank Boxing released the "On This Day" video, going back to July 30, 2011 when Terence Crawford faced Derrick Campos in Denver, Colorado....
Read more

Fight Schedule

ONE: No Surrender

July 31, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan

August 01, 2020

MMA

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Born to Fight 8: Armstrong vs Halangahu

October 03, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till results

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 3 features the 15-fight card on July 26 (AEST /AWST). MMA event is the fourth show produced at Flash Forum on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097