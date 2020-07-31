GLORY Kickboxing schedules two events in Holland early October with fans in attendance

A pair of back-to-back GLORY events have been scheduled for October 2 and 3 at Haanger 2 in Katwijk aan Zee near Amsterdam. A limited amount of 200 fans will be allowed to witness kickboxing action live at the venue, the promotion announced on Friday.

The GLORY 76 fight card on October 2 features a four-man knockout contest with Yousri Belgaroui, Matej Penaz, Ertugrul Bayrak and Ulric Bokeme participating. The tournament’s winner will earn the top spot to challenge the reigning middleweight champion Alex Pereira at the future event. The likes of Nordine Mahieddine, Junior Tafa, Luke Whelan, Mohamed Hendouf, Alim Nabiyev and Eyevan Danenberg are also expected to battle it out on the night.

The GLORY 77 event on October 3 is topped by Cedric Doumbe in defense of his welterweight title. The name of his opponent is yet to be announced. Among other bouts featured on the card, Harut Grigorian squares off against Yoann Kongolo and Tyjani Beztati takes on Itay Gershon. Antonio Plazibat, Arkadiusz Wrzosek, D’Angelo Marshall and Martin Pacas are also scheduled for the event.

The finalized fight cards are excepted to be announced in the coming weeks.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, in March the promotion was forced to cancel its planned events in Antwerp, Holland and Miami, FL, USA. In April, an anticipated matchup between Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi was postponed.

GLORY 76

Middleweight 4-man tournament

Yousri Belgaroui

Matej Penaz

Ertugrul Bayrak

Ulric Bokeme

Also participating: Nordine Mahieddine, Junior Tafa, Luke Whelan, Mohamed Hendouf, Alim Nabiyev, Eyevan Danenberg.

GLORY 77

Welterweight Cedric Doumbe vs TBA

Welterweight Harut Grigorian vs Yoann Kongolo

Welterweight Tyjani Beztati vs Itay Gershon

Also participating: Antonio Plazibat, Arkadiusz Wrzosek, D’Angelo Marshall, Martin Pacas.