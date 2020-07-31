Watch ONE: No Surrender full event video

ONE Championship returns to live action, producing the “No Surrender” event in Bangkok, Thailand on July 31. The fight card features Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his ONE flyweight Muay Thai title against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy. In the co-main event Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy defends his featherweight Muay Thai title against Yodsanklai Fairtex.

Also on the night Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Superbon Banchamek square off in the trilogy kickboxing fight, and Stamp Fairtex and Sunisa Srisen meet in the women’s MMA matchup. The full fight card can be found below.

The fight fans can watch ONE: No Surrender live on FIGHTMAG (featured player up top)m as well as on the respective networks and social media channels announced by the promotion. The start time in Australia is set for Friday, July 31 at 10:30pm AEST / 8:30pm AWST.

ONE: No Surrender fight card

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy (Muay Thai)

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Yodsanklai Fairtex (Muay Thai)

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Superbon Banchamek (Kickboxing)

Stamp Fairtex vs. Sunisa Srisen (MMA)

Mark Abelardo vs. Fabricio Andrade (MMA)

Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9 (Muay Thai)