ONE Championship: No Surrender results

ONE: No Surrender takes place in Bangkok, Thailand on July 31 featuring a mixed-fight card with two championship belts contested in the headliner of the show. In the main event Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his flyweight Muay Thai belt against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy. In the co-main event Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy defends his featherweight Muay Thai belt against Yodsanklai Fairtex.

Also on the night Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Superbon Banchamek square off in the trilogy kickboxing bout, and Stamp Fairtex meets Sunisa Srisen in the women’s MMA matchup.

ONE Championship No Surrender live stream video is available here. Stay tuned with fight results below.

ONE: No Surrender results

Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy by majority decision

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy def. Yodsanklai Fairtex by majority decision

Superbon Banchamek def. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong by unanimous decision

Stamp Fairtex def. Sunisa Srisen by TKO (punches, R1 at 3:59)

Fabricio Andrade def. Mark Abelardo by submission (rear naked choke, R2 at 1:11)

Superlek Kiatmoo9 def. Panpayak Jitmuangnon by unanimous decision