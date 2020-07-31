ONE Championship ‘No Surrender’ weigh-in results

The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at ONE: No Surrender held tonight (July 31) in Bangkok, Thailand. The fight card comprises a total of six matchups in Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA, including two championship bouts.

The defending ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon weighed-in at 60.9 kg. The challenger, Petchdam Petchyindee Academy showed 60.95 kg.

The defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy came in at 70.3 kg. The challenger, Yodsanklai Fairtex was 69.95 kg.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Superbon Banchamek tipped the scales at 70.25 kg and 69.75 kg, respectively, for their trilogy kickboxing fight. In addition, Stamp Fairtex weighed-in at 52.15 kg for her MMA bout against Sunisa Srisen, who was 52.2 kg.

The full ONE: No Surrender fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon (60.9 kg) vs. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy (60.95 kg)

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy (70.3 kg) vs. Yodsanklai Fairtex (69.95 kg)

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (70.25 kg) vs. Superbon Banchamek (69.75 kg)

Stamp Fairtex (52.15 kg) vs. Sunisa Srisen (52.2 kg)

Mark Abelardo (67 kg) vs. Fabricio Andrade (66.8kg)

Panpayak Jitmuangnon (61.2 kg) vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9 (60.9 kg)