Search
Muay Thai

ONE Championship ‘No Surrender’ weigh-in results

Parviz Iskenderov
ONE Championship No Surrender weigh-ins
L-R: Petchmorrakot Petchyindeeacademy, Nuttadaj Vachirarattanawong and Petchdam Gaiyanghadao Thebabyshark / Pic: Boatyindee Facebook

The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at ONE: No Surrender held tonight (July 31) in Bangkok, Thailand. The fight card comprises a total of six matchups in Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA, including two championship bouts.

Advertisements

The defending ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon weighed-in at 60.9 kg. The challenger, Petchdam Petchyindee Academy showed 60.95 kg.

The defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy came in at 70.3 kg. The challenger, Yodsanklai Fairtex was 69.95 kg.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Superbon Banchamek tipped the scales at 70.25 kg and 69.75 kg, respectively, for their trilogy kickboxing fight. In addition, Stamp Fairtex weighed-in at 52.15 kg for her MMA bout against Sunisa Srisen, who was 52.2 kg.

The full ONE: No Surrender fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

  • Rodtang Jitmuangnon (60.9 kg) vs. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy (60.95 kg)
  • Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy (70.3 kg) vs. Yodsanklai Fairtex (69.95 kg)
  • Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (70.25 kg) vs. Superbon Banchamek (69.75 kg)
  • Stamp Fairtex (52.15 kg) vs. Sunisa Srisen (52.2 kg)
  • Mark Abelardo (67 kg) vs. Fabricio Andrade (66.8kg)
  • Panpayak Jitmuangnon (61.2 kg) vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9 (60.9 kg)
Advertisements

Share This

More
KickboxingLatest NewsMMAMuay Thai

Add a comment

Related

Preview Sitthichai vs Superbon 3 with Michael Schiavello and Mitch Chilson (video)

Kickboxing Newswire - 0
Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Superbon Banchamek square off in a three-round kickboxing bout at ONE Championship "No Surrender" in Bangkok, Thailand on July 31. Ahead...
Read more

Petchmorakot looks to stop ‘older, exhausted’ Yodsanklai in the fourth or fifth round (video)

Muay Thai Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy and Yodsanklai Fairtex square off at ONE: No Surrender this Friday, July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand. The contest features the defending...
Read more

Muay Thai spinning back elbows: Watch highlight reel feat. Pinas vs Drai from ONE Championship

Muay Thai Newswire - 0
Ahead of its return to live action on July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Championship released a new highlight reel covering Muay Thai techniques....
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Kickboxing

Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik planned for return end of 2020

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The top strings of heavyweight kickboxing, Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik are expected to be back inside the squared circle in...
Read more
Kickboxing

GLORY Kickboxing schedules two events in Holland early October with fans in attendance

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
A pair of back-to-back GLORY events have been scheduled for October 2 and 3 at Haanger 2 in Katwijk aan Zee near Amsterdam. A...
Read more
Boxing

PPV cost revealed for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr exhibition boxing fight

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Boxing giants Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are scheduled to share the squared circle on September 13 (AEST/AWST). The pair meets in an...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik planned for return end of 2020

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The top strings of heavyweight kickboxing, Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik are expected to be back inside the squared circle in...
Read more
MMA

Preview Bellator 243 ‘Unfinished Business’ with Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson (video)

Newswire - 0
Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson square off in the rematch, battling it out in the headliner of Bellator 243 live on Paramount Network and...
Read more
Muay Thai

ONE Championship ‘No Surrender’ weigh-in results

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at ONE: No Surrender held tonight (July 31) in Bangkok,...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan start time, how to watch live, full card

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Vegas 5 UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan takes place at Apex in Las Vegas. The fight card features a total of eleven bouts. In...
Read more
Boxing

Watch: Terence Crawford KO’s Derrick Campos back in 2011

Newswire - 0
Top Rank Boxing released the "On This Day" video, going back to July 30, 2011 when Terence Crawford faced Derrick Campos in Denver, Colorado....
Read more

Fight Schedule

ONE: No Surrender

July 31, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan

August 01, 2020

MMA

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Born to Fight 8: Armstrong vs Halangahu

October 03, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till results

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 3 features the 15-fight card on July 26 (AEST /AWST). MMA event is the fourth show produced at Flash Forum on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097