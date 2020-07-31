Search
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan start time, how to watch live, full card

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan

UFC Vegas 5

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan takes place at Apex in Las Vegas. The fight card features a total of eleven bouts.

Advertisements

In the main event ranked No.8 middleweight Derek Brunson (20-7) faces off undefeated, ranked No.9 Edmen Shahbazyan (11-0). The co-main event is a flyweight battle between ranked No.3 contender Joanne Calderwood (14-4) and ranked No.6 Jennifer Maia (17-6-1). The top of preliminary card is a bantamweight matchup between Frankie Saenz (13-6) and Jonathan Martinez (11-3). The full card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan schedule in the United States

UFC Vegas 5 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, August 1 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card on ESPN+. The main card is set for 9pm ET / 6pm PT also on ESPN+.

The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.

Thursday, July 30

ESPN+
Pre-Show

12pm ET / 9am PT

Friday, July 31

5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT
ESPN2
UFC Live

Saturday, August 1

6pm ET / 3pm PT
ESPN+
Preliminary Card

Advertisements

9pm ET / 6pm PT
ESPN+
Main Card

Sunday, August 2 / Saturday, August 1

12am ET / 9pm PT
ESPN+
Post-Show

UFC Vegas 5 Australia time and how to watch

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan live on Fight Pass on Sunday, August 2. The action begins on the preliminary card starting at 8am AEST / 6am AWST. The main card follows at 11am AEST / 9am AWST.

Fight Card

UFC Vegas 5 card features a total of 11 bouts. The complete lineup is presented below.

Main Card

  • Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
  • Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia
  • Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown
  • Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green
  • Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles

Preliminary Card

  • Frankie Saenz vs. Jonathan Martinez
  • Ed Herman vs. Gerald Meerschaert
  • Ray Borg vs. Nate Maness
  • Eric Spicely vs. Markus Perez
  • Jamall Emmers vs. Timur Valiev
  • Chris Gutierrez vs. Cody Durden
Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Watch: Edmen Shahbazyan Top 4 finishes in UFC

UFC Newswire - 0
Edmen Shahbazyan (11-0) puts his undefeated record on the line when he faces Derek Brunson (20-7) in a five-round middleweight bout at UFC Vegas...
Read more

Watch: Vicente Luque UFC fight highlights

UFC Newswire - 0
Welterweight Vicente Luque (18-7-1) faces Randy Brown (12-3-0) in a three-round main card bout at UFC Vegas 5 scheduled for this coming weekend. Ahead...
Read more

UFC can give Max Holloway third fight with Alexander Volkanovski, Dana White

UFC Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former 145-pound titleholder Max Holloway fought twice. Both bouts went the full distance. Both...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Kickboxing

Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik planned for return end of 2020

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The top strings of heavyweight kickboxing, Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik are expected to be back inside the squared circle in...
Read more
Kickboxing

GLORY Kickboxing schedules two events in Holland early October with fans in attendance

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
A pair of back-to-back GLORY events have been scheduled for October 2 and 3 at Haanger 2 in Katwijk aan Zee near Amsterdam. A...
Read more
Boxing

PPV cost revealed for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr exhibition boxing fight

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Boxing giants Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are scheduled to share the squared circle on September 13 (AEST/AWST). The pair meets in an...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik planned for return end of 2020

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The top strings of heavyweight kickboxing, Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik are expected to be back inside the squared circle in...
Read more
MMA

Preview Bellator 243 ‘Unfinished Business’ with Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson (video)

Newswire - 0
Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson square off in the rematch, battling it out in the headliner of Bellator 243 live on Paramount Network and...
Read more
Muay Thai

ONE Championship ‘No Surrender’ weigh-in results

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at ONE: No Surrender held tonight (July 31) in Bangkok,...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan start time, how to watch live, full card

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Vegas 5 UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan takes place at Apex in Las Vegas. The fight card features a total of eleven bouts. In...
Read more
Boxing

Watch: Terence Crawford KO’s Derrick Campos back in 2011

Newswire - 0
Top Rank Boxing released the "On This Day" video, going back to July 30, 2011 when Terence Crawford faced Derrick Campos in Denver, Colorado....
Read more

Fight Schedule

ONE: No Surrender

July 31, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan

August 01, 2020

MMA

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Born to Fight 8: Armstrong vs Halangahu

October 03, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till results

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 3 features the 15-fight card on July 26 (AEST /AWST). MMA event is the fourth show produced at Flash Forum on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097