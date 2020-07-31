UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan start time, how to watch live, full card

UFC Vegas 5
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan takes place at Apex in Las Vegas. The fight card features a total of eleven bouts.
In the main event ranked No.8 middleweight Derek Brunson (20-7) faces off undefeated, ranked No.9 Edmen Shahbazyan (11-0). The co-main event is a flyweight battle between ranked No.3 contender Joanne Calderwood (14-4) and ranked No.6 Jennifer Maia (17-6-1). The top of preliminary card is a bantamweight matchup between Frankie Saenz (13-6) and Jonathan Martinez (11-3). The full card can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan schedule in the United States
UFC Vegas 5 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, August 1 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card on ESPN+. The main card is set for 9pm ET / 6pm PT also on ESPN+.
The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.
Thursday, July 30
ESPN+
Pre-Show
12pm ET / 9am PT
Friday, July 31
5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT
ESPN2
UFC Live
Saturday, August 1
6pm ET / 3pm PT
ESPN+
Preliminary Card
9pm ET / 6pm PT
ESPN+
Main Card
Sunday, August 2 / Saturday, August 1
12am ET / 9pm PT
ESPN+
Post-Show
UFC Vegas 5 Australia time and how to watch
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan live on Fight Pass on Sunday, August 2. The action begins on the preliminary card starting at 8am AEST / 6am AWST. The main card follows at 11am AEST / 9am AWST.
Fight Card
UFC Vegas 5 card features a total of 11 bouts. The complete lineup is presented below.
Main Card
- Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia
- Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown
- Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green
- Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles
Preliminary Card
- Frankie Saenz vs. Jonathan Martinez
- Ed Herman vs. Gerald Meerschaert
- Ray Borg vs. Nate Maness
- Eric Spicely vs. Markus Perez
- Jamall Emmers vs. Timur Valiev
- Chris Gutierrez vs. Cody Durden