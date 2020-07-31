UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan start time, how to watch live, full card

UFC Vegas 5

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan takes place at Apex in Las Vegas. The fight card features a total of eleven bouts.

In the main event ranked No.8 middleweight Derek Brunson (20-7) faces off undefeated, ranked No.9 Edmen Shahbazyan (11-0). The co-main event is a flyweight battle between ranked No.3 contender Joanne Calderwood (14-4) and ranked No.6 Jennifer Maia (17-6-1). The top of preliminary card is a bantamweight matchup between Frankie Saenz (13-6) and Jonathan Martinez (11-3). The full card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan schedule in the United States

UFC Vegas 5 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, August 1 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card on ESPN+. The main card is set for 9pm ET / 6pm PT also on ESPN+.

The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.

Thursday, July 30

ESPN+

Pre-Show

12pm ET / 9am PT

Friday, July 31

5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT

ESPN2

UFC Live

Saturday, August 1

6pm ET / 3pm PT

ESPN+

Preliminary Card

9pm ET / 6pm PT

ESPN+

Main Card

Sunday, August 2 / Saturday, August 1

12am ET / 9pm PT

ESPN+

Post-Show

UFC Vegas 5 Australia time and how to watch

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan live on Fight Pass on Sunday, August 2. The action begins on the preliminary card starting at 8am AEST / 6am AWST. The main card follows at 11am AEST / 9am AWST.

Fight Card

UFC Vegas 5 card features a total of 11 bouts. The complete lineup is presented below.

Main Card

Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia

Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown

Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green

Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles

Preliminary Card

Frankie Saenz vs. Jonathan Martinez

Ed Herman vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Ray Borg vs. Nate Maness

Eric Spicely vs. Markus Perez

Jamall Emmers vs. Timur Valiev

Chris Gutierrez vs. Cody Durden