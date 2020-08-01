BRAVE CF 37 staredowns almost come to a boil with Mokaev and McVeigh squaring off

BRAVE Combat Federation will have a blockbuster fight night for this Saturday, as the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world lands in Stockholm, Sweden for the first time ever. Ahead of fight night, the weigh-ins and staredowns went smoothly except for the highly-anticipated debut of the pound-for-pound number one amateur fighter in the world, Muhammad Mokaev.

“The Punisher” will take on Glenn McVeigh in what is now a Catchweight bout of 141lbs (64 kg) after the short-notice McVeigh didn’t make weight. Both fighters agreed to go ahead but their staredown stole the show as the intensity almost came to a boil.

As they stared down, Mokaev and McVeigh went face to face, until Glenn lightly pushed Muhammad. The former IMMAF star then asked his opponent “why he was shaking” and said that they saw each other yesterday and he did nothing. The Irish debutant proceeded to claim they could fight anytime, even volunteering his room number to Mokaev.

After they were separated by the extra security put in place just to avoid any brawls taking place, the staredowns went on with the main event athletes both weighing at the BRAVE CF Welterweight limit, which is 79,4 kg, or 79,8 with the tolerance. Louis Glismann stepped on the scales earlier at 79,4 kg, while Henri Lintula weighed in at 79,5 kg. Both fighters shook hands and squared off amicably before facing off tomorrow night.

BRAVE CF 37 weigh-in results

Louis Glismann (79.4 kg) vs. Henri Lintula (79.5 kg)

Irman Smajic (119.6 kg) vs. Fatih Aktas (108.4 kg)

Muhammad Mokaev (61.2 kg) vs. Glenn McVeigh (64 kg)

Anton Turkalj (97 kg) vs. Athanasios Chergkeletzis (99.2 kg)

Michael Deiga-Scheck (66.1 kg) vs. Fernando Flores (66 kg)

Bianca Antman (52.6 kg) vs. Veera Nykanen (51.9 kg)

Seyyed Masoud Derekeh (70.2 kg) vs. Hamid Sadid (69.9 kg)

Ahouzi Kouame (76.5 kg) vs. Mohamed Zarey (77.3 kg)