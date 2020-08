Rodtang Jitmuangnon faced Petchdam Petchyindee Academy last night (July 31, 2020) in Bangkok, Thailand, making the third defense of his ONE flyweight Muay Thai belt. The pair squared off in the trilogy fight at the event titled “No Surrender”. After five rounds, the champion retained his belt by majority decision. The full fight video hit the stream today and you can watch it up top.