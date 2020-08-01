Yodsanklai suffers third defeat in a row, Petchmorakot retains title

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy and Yodsanklai Fairtex squared off on July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand. The contest featured the defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion up against the challenger in the co-headliner of the event titled “No Surrender”. The pair went a full five-round distance.

The opening three minutes saw Yodsanklai putting on a pressure. Among everything he executed a repeated right uppercut, which earned him a knockout win against Luis Regis back in 2018. The second round was after Petchmorakot, who however got cut.

The third round saw a similar picture, with Yodsanklai working on the front foot, while Petchmorakot was countering.

Prior to that fight the champion said he was going to take the challenger out in the fourth or fifth round. This didn’t materialized, yet, he was dominant in the fourth, constantly going in clinch and tiring his opponent.

The fifth and final round saw Yodsanklai aspiring to cause an upset, moving forward and throwing kicks. As well as earlier in the fight, Petchmorakot was catching legs and countering. Overall, one can say, he seemed more fresh.

In the end Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy took the win by majority decision and made the first successful defense of his belt. In addition he recorded the fourth straight victory.

Yodsanklai Fairtex fell short, suffering the third defeat in a row. In his previous bout in November 2019 he was KO’d in Round 2 after dropping a three-round decision in May.

The full results from ONE Championship “No Surrender” can be found here.