UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan results

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan aka UFC Vegas 5 features ten bouts at Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 2 (AEST/AWST).

The main event is a middleweight bout between Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan. The co-main event is a women’s MMA encounter between flyweights Joanne Calderwood and Jennifer Maia.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 5 live on Fight Pass. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 2 at 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST with action begins on the preliminary card. The main card is set for 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST.

Get UFC Vegas 5 results below.

UFC Vegas 5 results

Main Card (11am AEST / 9am AWST)

Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia

Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown

Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green

Ed Herman vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles

Preliminary Card (9am AEST / 7am AWST)

Frankie Saenz vs. Jonathan Martinez

Johnny Munoz vs. Nate Maness

Jamall Emmers vs. Timur Valiev

Chris Gutierrez vs. Cody Durden